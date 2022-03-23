Court filings accuse Reditus CEO of 'pillaging' company, demand testimony

PEKIN — One of the latest filings in a lawsuit brought by the business partner of Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi demands an emergency hearing and for Rossi to testify “to his demanded ‘control’ of Reditus Labs.”

The lawsuit, initially filed in February 2021 by Reditus minority owner Dr. James Davie, of Davie and Associates Dermatopathology, accuses Rossi of “pillaging” Reditus by using company money for personal use, and pushing Davie out of the company without paying him his share.

Rossi, 39, of Bloomington, also was indicted last week on federal tax fraud charges.

Reditus Laboratories, which opened in June 2019 and added PCR testing for infectious disease in December 2019, has amassed more than $200 million in state contracts to provide COVID-19 testing across the state and at Illinois Department of Corrections facilities, according to state records.

Lawyers for Davie, including Scott Lucas and Peter Lubin, said in court documents that Reditus financial documents are incomplete and falsely reported; however, they said the business records show “dozens of pages of ‘loans’ to Rossi for company paid purchases to finance his nouveau riche over the top lifestyle.”

“Much of the money that Mr. Rossi possesses and the property and assets he possesses, we’re claiming belong to Reditus Labs,” Lucas said during a court hearing Wednesday.

Davie’s lawyers also have a pending motion to appoint a receiver to review Reditus financial records.

William Kelley, a lawyer representing Rossi, accused Davie of conducting a “media campaign” to cause harm to Reditus Labs.

Both sides of the case agreed in May 2021 to a protective order that sealed Reditus financial records. However, Davie obtained new counsel in January and has now filed a motion seeking to lift the seal. Kelley objected to the motion.

Davie’s lawyers have asked Rossi to testify; Rossi's attorneys responded with an attempt to quash that motion.

In a related filing Wednesday, Lucas said that “’someone’ on behalf of Rossi is using ‘unknown’ likely burner phones to contact and threaten witnesses with employee retaliation,” Wednesday morning.

“Tread lightly when throwing daggers. Your exposed. Didn’t take too long,” reads a text message attached as an exhibit to the court filing. Attorneys also alleged that Rossi is “heading out for ‘vacation’” on a private jet, which Davie’s lawyers say was paid for with Reditus Labs money.

Federal Aviation Administration records shows one Mystere Falcon 900 airplane registered to Pekin-based RLL Aviation LLC, a company Rossi owns, according to Illinois Secretary of State records.

Janaki Nair, an attorney for Reditus Labs, also filed a motion Wednesday to leave the case. Another lawyer is expected to replace her, if the motion is granted.

Tazewell County Judge Chris Doscotch set a series of deadlines and hearings during Wednesday’s hearing.

Kelley was given a week to respond to Davie’s lawyer’s motion to lift the protective order, and the plaintiff’s response to that would be due a week after.

A case management conference hearing is set for April 14. Another hearing is scheduled for May 2.

