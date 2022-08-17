Costigan selected as next chief judge in 11th Judicial Circuit

“I am honored and humbled by the trust and confidence that my colleagues have placed in me,” Costigan said. “I work with a dedicated and talented group of Judges and staff who have made the 11th Circuit a leader in court operations. I look forward to working with all justice stakeholders to continue that leadership and meet the challenges the Courts will face in the next several years.”
Costigan, who has been a judge in McLean County since 2006, will succeed Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer, whose term expires at the end of 2022.
Fellheimer, who has been chief judge since July 2018, will finish this term as chief judge and remain a judge in the 11th Circuit. He called Costigan a model judge, “who has the experience, temperament and knowledge to lead us as the next Chief Judge.”
The next chief judge was elected earlier in August by the circuit judges in the 11th circuit.
Costigan, a Bloomington native, has spent his career in McLean County, having joined the law office of Costigan & Wollrab P.C. upon his graduation from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1991. There, he practiced civil litigation for 15 years.
He was appointed an associate circuit judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit in 2006, and the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him a circuit judge in 2014. He was elected in 2016 to retain that position.
Costigan currently serves as the presiding judge of the McLean County criminal division as well as local and statewide committees for the Illinois and local judiciary.
The chief judge has general administrative authority over the courts and judicial assignments in the 11th Judicial Circuit, which includes McLean, Logan, Livingston, Woodford and Ford counties.
