Coroner confirms Mackinaw fatal shooting victim's ID

PEKIN – The Tazewell County coroner’s office confirmed Monday the identification of a woman who was fatally shot Friday in Mackinaw.

The coroner said 51-year-old Rebecca D. Bolin was pronounced dead Friday at her rural Mackinaw residence.

Douglas Bolin, 52, was critically wounded in the shooting and was transferred to OSF hospital for medical treatment.

Three people were in custody as of Saturday on first-degree murder charges, including one female juvenile.

Charged in adult court are Sage N. Raeuber, 19, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18.

Sage N. Raeuber

Sage N. Raeuber, 19, is charged with first-degree murder.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said the cause of Rebecca Bolin’s death is being withheld due to the ongoing homicide investigation.

Nathaniel Maloney

Nathaniel Maloney, 18, is charged with first-degree murder.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 22 to a residence on American Legion Road in Mackinaw for a report that two people had been shot by gunfire.

Officers found the victims inside the residence with gunshot wounds, police said.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting with Illinois State Police.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

