BLOOMINGTON — A 40-year-old Cooksville woman was arrested after police said she forced sexual contact with a man and kicked an officer in Bloomington.
Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph said Bloomington Police Department officers were called at 11:42 p.m. Friday for a trespassing complaint at an apartment complex. They spoke with a man who told them Samantha E. Morris made unwanted contact with him while they were on the building elevator, per the report.
Two witnesses also reported seeing Morris attempt to force contact on the elevator, police said. After the woman was taken into custody and arrived at the McLean County Jail, police said, she swore at a BPD officer, kicked him in the leg and tried to pull away.
Morris is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; criminal sexual abuse by use of force, a Class 4 felony; and misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
A judge set her bond at $40,000, meaning she must post $4,000 plus court fees to be released. She is ordered not to have contact with the man or the apartment complex.
Her arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 7.
A booking photo was not immediately available for this story.
