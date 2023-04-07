BLOOMINGTON — A Des Plaines man was sentenced Friday to probation after pleading guilty to a drug charge.

William J. Moon, 25, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, for about 6.5 grams of cocaine. An additional charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.

Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa said Moon was arrested after police were called to a Bloomington bar after reports of someone selling cocaine in the bathroom.

He was sentenced to 30 months of probation as well as two days in jail with credit for one day already served, making it “a time-served sentence,” Judge William Yoder said.

Moon was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

