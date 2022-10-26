Cook County man faces gun charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Cook County man faces weapons charges in Bloomington.

Richard Jones, 19, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; violation of the Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act; possession of a stolen firearm; and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

In a probable cause statement, prosecutors said when Jones was taken into custody on Oct. 24, he was a rear passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop. During their investigation, police found an unloaded .45 caliber firearm under the seat in front of where Jones was seated, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors accused Jones of admitting to owning the gun, which police said was reported stolen out of Moultrie County.

Jones, of Worth, Illinois, is also charged with a misdemeanor for obstruction identification, accused of providing a false name when asked.

Jones was held Tuesday in lieu of posting $10,035. His arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 18.