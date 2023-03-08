BLOOMINGTON — A Cook County man faces charges of selling drugs in McLean County.

Vincent J. McEnaney, 20, of Niles, was charged Wednesday with the following:

1 count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class X felony

2 counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, Class 1 felonies

1 count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony

1 count of criminal damage to state supported property, a Class 3 felony

1 count of unlawful delivery of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams, a Class 4 felony

Prosecutors said there were two transactions, Feb. 21 and March 6, in which McEnaney sold cocaine to a confidential source with Illinois State Police Task Force 6.

On March 7, a search warrant was executed at an address in Normal where McEnaney resided, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege that officers found McEnaney in possession of over 43 grams of cocaine, marked bills from the transactions, and over $2,000 in cash.

Prosecutors said McEnaney admitted to purchasing the cocaine in Cook County for $45 per gram and then selling it in McLean County.

While in custody at the Illinois State University Police Department, prosecutors said McEnaney ripped a table from a wall and destroyed some of the drywall, causing more than $500 in damage.

In requesting the bond amount, prosecutors noted that, in recorded jail calls, McEnaney said he would "kick someone's teeth in their throat."

McEnaney's bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $10,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

His next court date in this matter is 9 a.m. March 24.

