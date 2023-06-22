BLOOMINGTON — A Cook County man has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.

Michael A. Williams, 44, of Harvey is charged with armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony.

He was arrested on June 20 following a traffic stop on Interstate 55.

Prosecutors said Williams failed to move over for a stopped vehicle on the side of the road, and when officers conducted the traffic stop, they noticed an open alcoholic beverage in the center console.

When police asked Williams if there were any other illegal items in the car, he said there was a firearm, prosecutors said.

They reported finding a 9 mm cartridge in the front of the vehicle, a loaded 9 mm rifle in the rear of the vehicle and 9 grams of cannabis.

Prosecutors said Williams' criminal history includes a 2008 mob action in Peoria County and 2000 robbery in Cook County.

Williams's bond was set at $25,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $2,500 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 7.

