BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges have been filed against a a Colfax woman.

Samantha E. Morris, 40, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, accused of spitting on a Colfax police officer.

Court documents indicate the offense occurred Jan. 21.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment on the case Feb. 1 when a warrant for her arrest was issued.

In addition, Morris is charged with three additional counts of aggravated battery, accused of spitting on one emergency medical personnel member and kicking two others.

Her bond was set at $10,000 with 10% to apply, meaning she must pay $1,000 plus bond fees to be released from custody.

An arraignment on her case is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 10.

