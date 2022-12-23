 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Colfax man released on meth possession charge

  • 0

COLFAX — A Colfax man was granted a personal recognizance bond Thursday after being charged with methamphetamine possession.

122422-blm-loc-1tolan

Jason L. Tolan, 42, of Colfax, is charged with possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.

Jason L. Tolan, 42, is charged with possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.

Normal police investigating shots fired Tuesday, Wednesday

Tolan appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who released him on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

Normal man jailed on cannabis possession charges

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 13.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia flooding: Those who stay adapt to increased flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News