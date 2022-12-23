Colfax man released on meth possession charge

COLFAX — A Colfax man was granted a personal recognizance bond Thursday after being charged with methamphetamine possession.
Jason L. Tolan, 42, is charged with possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.
Tolan appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who released him on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 13.
John Krasinski returns as 'Jack Ryan' after 3-year wait
John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan.
His returns comes three years after the last season in the Amazon Prime series, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." Season 3 of the show follows Ryan in Rome, as he tries to unravel a plot by Russia to invade surrounding countries and recreate the Soviet empire. When Ryan alerts the CIA about the plot, the agency tries to extradite him back to the US to face charges.
Production wrapped before Russia invaded Ukraine and the episodes were written three years ago, according to producers.
Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly also star.
Production on the series had been delayed during the pandemic.
"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" will end after its fourth season, which has already finished filming.
The release date for the final season has not yet been announced.
'Babylon' zooms in on Hollywood's wild old days, like 'Singin' in the Rain' on steroids
After romanticizing Hollywood in "La La Land," Damien Chazelle widens his "Another Day of Sun" lens to explore the town's dark roots in "Babylon," which is basically another dawn-of-talkies era "Singin' in the Rain" on a cocktail of ampethamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and showy moments (given who's involved how could there not be?), the writer-director's sprawling, messy, three-hour-plus endurance test isn't ready for its closeup.
Following multiple characters and mixing in close-to-reality versions of Hollywood lore to ground the exercise, "Babylon" opens with a sensory-overload illustration of early showbiz decadence and debauchery circa 1926. In a not-too-subtle symbol of that, the film opens with a low-level studio employee (Diego Calva) hauling an elephant up a hill to serve as an accessory at an absurdly lavish party (OK, orgy, but given what's to come, it's not worth quibbling about semantics).
It's more than 30 minutes before the title blasts across the screen, but by then, Chazelle has introduced most of the key characters, including an aging Douglas Fairbanks-like star (Brad Pitt) on wife No. Whatever, a talented musician (Jovan Adepo), and a tough-as-nails wannabe actress (Margot Robbie, stealing every scene she's in) who announces, "I'm already a star," and then when asked what movies she's been in says, "Nothing yet."
There's also the gossip columnist (Jean Smart), the exotic entertainer (Li Jun Li) and an assortment of strivers and stars, with everyone having boarded the same escalator, the only question being whether their side is heading up or going down.
The advent of sound pictures shakes everything up in a big way, just as it did in "Singin' in the Rain," setting the stage for career-making rises and tragic falls.
There's some poignance in that, but Chazelle comes bounding out of the gate so aggressively -- with such over-the-top flourishes, from projectile vomiting to the elephant relieving itself at an unfortunate time -- that it's difficult to care much about most of the cartoon-quality personalities.
"Babylon" rallies a bit toward the end, but unlike the way time passes watching "Avatar: The Way of Water," another movie that cries out for the good ol' days of intermissions, the middle portion bogs down while laboring to get there. In that sense, the truck with the elephant turns out to be a pretty good metaphor, just not in the most flattering of ways.
Thematically, there's also a vague sense of wistfulness for the freewheeling excess of the time -- back when a dead body could be treated as an inconvenience -- at a moment when Hollywood and other industries have been forced to look hard at the misconduct that kind of environment allowed to fester.
Perhaps foremost, "Babylon" feels like a case of providing a talented filmmaker unfettered license to make the movie he wanted to make, when a few judicious notes -- whether that involved trimming the length or curbing a scene -- actually would have been helpful.
In another key difference from "Avatar," "Babylon" lacks the connection to established intellectual property that might coax more people to brave that daunting length.
Hollywood's infatuation with its earlier self is well documented, as movies from "Sunset Boulevard" to "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" attest. Already a Golden Globe nominee (oddly classified as a "musical or comedy"), "Babylon" could be an awards player despite its flaws thanks to that dynamic, fueled by its star power and tantalizing subject matter.
Ultimately, though, Chazelle has delivered another valentine to the magic, power and history of movies -- and yes, the ideal of watching them with all those wonderful people in the dark -- that given current trends, even those with a taste for this overcooked stew will likely end up streaming.
"Babylon" premieres December 23 in US theaters. It's rated R.
The best new series and limited series of 2022, from 'Severance' to 'The White Lotus'
The limited series has arguably become the dominant creative genre in television, given the attention and praise showered on shows like "The White Lotus" (pick your season), which can tell a self-contained story like reading a great book.
The continuing series, however, remains very much alive and well, even with a number of long-running shows coming to an end this year (so long, "Better Call Saul" and "Ozark") and a few others hitting creative rough patches, relatively speaking to previous seasons.
With that in mind, here's an alphabetical breakdown of the best new series introduced in 2022 -- replenishing the supply of binge-worthy TV -- as well as a bonus rundown of the finest limited series. And before anyone asks about a couple of conspicuous oversights, while "Andor" rallied from its slow start, that wasn't enough to make the cut; and "Abbott Elementary" technically premiered in late 2021. (A pre-list reminder that HBO and Warner Bros. TV, like CNN, are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Best new series
"The Gilded Age" (HBO): Not "Downton Abbey," perhaps, but a reasonably good simulation is still plenty great when Julian Fellowes is conjuring the upstairs/downstairs-esque situations involving moneyed New Yorkers in the 1880s, with a sensational cast headed by Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski.
"House of the Dragon" (HBO): After a slow start, HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel picked up momentum as the season lustily progressed, leaping ahead years at a time and building toward an epic showdown that demonstrated both the corrosive effects of power as well as when considering air travel, choose your dragon carefully.
"Interview With the Vampire" (AMC): The skepticism about trying to turn Anne Rice's books into an episodic show melted away in this tense, engrossing and extremely bloody series, featuring standout performances by Jacob Anderson as Louis and Sam Reid as Lestat, as well as Eric Bogosian as the reluctant journalist tasked with hearing Louis' story/confession in a pandemic-ridden future.
"The Old Man" (FX): Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow classed up what sounds on paper like a pretty by-the-numbers spy thriller, with the former playing a dangerous one-time operative living off the grid and the latter his handler assigned to track him down.
"Pachinko" (Apple TV+): Operating in different time frames, Apple's look at the occupation of Korea by Japan in the early 20th century and the generations that followed offered fascinating history while still being frequently heartbreaking and a really good soap opera. As an added bonus, it wins as the best opening-credit sequence on TV (except perhaps for "Peacemaker").
"Severance" (Apple TV+): The intoxicating idea of a company that takes the idea of work-life balance very, very seriously -- allowing employees to sever their work memories from what happens on the outside -- yielded an inordinately weird and twisty drama, developing slowly but closing with the kind of strong finishing kick that fuels excitement for a second season.
"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi' (Disney+): A twin dose of "Star Wars" nostalgia deftly wrapped its way around the movie trilogies, with Ewan McGregor sliding back into his role as an older Jedi Knight -- again forced to confront his one-time Padawan -- and the animated anthology filling in key details about Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Together, these Disney+ series illustrate how much producer Dave Filoni's animation contributions, now being translated to live action, have enriched and stoked the flames of the "Star Wars" galaxy.
"Wednesday" (Netflix): Despite some complaints about turning this "The Addams Family"-inspired series into a CW-style drama, Jenna Ortega's wide-eyed (as in unblinking) performance in the title role was so consistently enjoyable it overcame any such quibbles. Coupled with the glorious look brought to the whole exercise by director Tim Burton, that's reason to dance, Wednesday-style.
Best Limited Series
"The Dropout" (Hulu): Hulu's bang-up year with fact-based limited series peaked with this deep dive into the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, with Amanda Seyfried delivering the performance of her (relatively young) lifetime, from the wide-eyed stares to the way her voice rose and fell depending on the situation.
"The Patient" (FX): Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson delivered a one-two punch in this cat-and-mouse standoff between a kidnapped therapist and the serial killer seeking his help. Even if the ending didn't quite live up to the buildup, it was still one of those shows where you couldn't wait to see what happened next.
"The Staircase" (HBO Max): Colin Firth and Toni Collette starred in this stark and provocative dramatization of the story about a dead wife, Kathleen Peterson, and the trial of her husband, Michael, told in a previous docuseries, cleverly weaving in the how media coverage and that earlier project impacted the story. Consider it a sign of just how loaded the limited-series format was in 2022 that in whittling it down to five choices, this was the last to make the cut.
"We Own This City" (HBO): Although based on real-life corruption, abuses of power and politics within Baltimore's police department, producer David Simon's crisp and spare series could easily pass as a sequel to his landmark drama "The Wire."
"The White Lotus" (HBO): Having Jennifer Coolidge in the second season has somewhat blurred the lines in terms of the show's limited-series credentials, but the continuity that really counts comes in what writer-director Mike White again accomplished in terms of turning this tale of flawed tourists into one of TV's most engrossing and meme-worthy titles.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' offers a violent prequel that's only worth a few coins
Ardent fans of "The Witcher" might welcome any related content to pass the time between seasons, and there's certainly been no shortage of big fantasy prequels this year, including "House of the Dragon" and "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Nevertheless, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" basically feels like a mildly diverting snack between meals, and at four episodes essentially a longish movie.
Set 1,200 years before events in the series, the story goes back to an elven world before their realm merged with that of humans and monsters, which makes it look like there's been a sale on Spock ears. The basic template is "The Magnificent Seven" (or "Seven Samurai," if you prefer), with a group of warriors and wizards assembling to thwart an evil princess (Mirren Mack) seeking to consolidate power.
The assembling part of the story, however, has to happen pretty much on the fly, thus centering on a trio of skilled warriors: Fjall (Laurence O'Fuarain), a former protector to the princess; Éile (Sophia Brown), a gifted singer when she isn't lopping off limbs; and Scian (Michelle Yeoh, as usual classing up the joint), a sword master who trained Éile and treats her accordingly.
There's more to it than that, including the matter of connecting these events to what transpires centuries later, but really not all that much. Indeed, even an at-best casual viewer of the "Witcher" franchise (guilty as charged, here) could mildly enjoy "Blood Origin" simply for its violent and balletic action sequences, the best being a sequence when the aforementioned swords-wielding trio fight side by side for the first time.
Most of the narrative centers on O'Fuarain and Brown, who manage to yield fairly good chemistry -- squabbling at first, before growing closer -- given the limited scope of the characters.
From a broader perspective, Netflix has seemingly fallen prey to a degree of irrational exuberance about "The Witcher's" initial success, also ordering an animated movie, "Nightmare of the Wolf," when the focus probably should have remained on sustaining interest in the flagship series. Throw in the pending exit of Henry Cavill -- whose casting was certainly a coup going in -- to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, and this appears to be one of those common occasions in Hollywood of counting up coins prematurely.
That's not to say "Blood Origin" is bad, only that in this package, the whole thing feels a trifle half-baked. As for whether it's worth tossing this latest "The Witcher" accessory a little over three hours of viewing time, that likely depends on one's enthusiasm for next year's third season.
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" premieres December 25 on Netflix.
Need a new Christmas movie? Try these fun alternatives
Most would agree: One of the best things about the holidays is downtime to cozy up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa and watch a tried-and-true favorite holiday movie.
This year, I offer you a challenge when you're tempted to watch "Home Alone" for the tenth time since November: Try something new that might still give you the warm and cozy familiar feel of what you're used to.
Not that "The Holiday" or "Batman Returns" or "Scrooged" aren't great.
But there is a wealth and breadth of options out there within the category of holiday movie that you may have not discovered yet. So if you're searching for something to watch when the cousins come over for Christmas dinner, consider these options below.
(Note: I have excluded the obvious -- like "A Christmas Story Christmas" or the new series "The Santa Clauses" -- because I shouldn't have to tell you that those are worth a try if you like the originals.)
If you liked "Bad Santa," try "Violent Night"
For those in the mood for a Christmas movie not for the faint of heart, "Violent Night" features an ass-kicking Santa Claus who doesn't take any crap and fights off the bad guys with aplomb. While David Harbour's ("Stranger Things") Santa may not be as "bad" as Billy Bob Thornton's trash-talking Father Christmas in 2003's "Bad Santa," the pair could definitely drink each other under the table, each eschewing the smiley/cheesy vision of the character for something gleefully grittier.
If you liked "Elf" or "Just Friends," try "Spirited"
If for no other reason than to witness the union of two Hollywood greats, this year's "Spirited" is a safe and fun bet since it brings together Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, who were featured in two of the most beloved and hilarious Christmas movies from earlier this century -- Ferrell in 2003's "Elf" and Reynolds in "Just Friends" from 2005. The new film is filled with song and dance built around a(nother) fresh take on the classic "A Christmas Carol" tale, and it still manages to showcase Reynolds's trademark smart-aleck delivery as well as Ferrell's zaniness. The only thing that seems to be missing is Anna Faris's brilliant and sidesplitting pop star Samantha James from "Just Friends."
If you like "Gremlins," try "Krampus"
If you haven't quite met your horror quota after Halloween, 2015's "Krampus" will deliver and then some. Featuring a cast including Adam Scott, unofficial horror queen Toni Collette and the late character actress Conchata Ferrell, the movie riffs off of the Germanic folktale of Krampus, a shadowy pagan figure who comes to punish those who Santa Claus skips over. The movie is an atmospheric slow build, but once the homicidal gingerbread cookies attack, even those nostalgic and cuddly-ferocious Gremlins should run for cover.
If you liked "A Christmas to Remember," try "Falling For Christmas"
For those who want to go "Overboard" on Hallmark-style holiday fare, Lindsay Lohan has come to the rescue on Netflix this year, bringing viewers the amnesia-themed "Falling For Christmas," which feels startlingly similar to the 2016 movie "A Christmas to Remember" starring Mira Sorvino. In both, a mishap befalls a privileged and pretty young woman, who learns about life lessons and the spirit of Christmas from a flannel-wearing hunk in a small town. The major beats are there, and nothing else much matters apart from LiLo's doe-eyed cuteness and killer holiday fashion.
If you liked "The Family Stone," try "Last Christmas"
Who doesn't love a tearjerker around the holidays? "The Family Stone" from 2005 is a warm and charming family Christmas movie that builds to a heartbreaking climax, one that you can see coming in the more recent "Last Christmas" from 2019, which features Emilia Clarke as a free spirit who crosses paths with prim and proper Henry Golding. While it might be just a touch more heavy on the heartstrings, "Last Christmas" also stars Emma Thompson (who co-wrote the script) and this year's awards darling Michelle Yeoh of "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Plus, it features music from the late and great George Michael (the title of the movie is not an accident).
If you liked "Die Hard," try "The Tower"
"Die Hard" is everyone's favorite alternative knock 'em, sock 'em Christmas action movie that earns its spot in the category only because it just so happens to take place during a highrise Christmas party. And while Korean movie "The Tower" from 2012 doesn't include snooty hijackers like the dearly departed Alan Rickman, the story about a luxury skyscraper catching fire during a Christmas Eve party feels like the love child of "Die Hard" and "The Towering Inferno" you didn't know you needed, providing a perfect viewing opportunity for those in the mood for more daunting and death-defying antics instead of snowflakes and mistletoe.
If you liked "Jingle All the Way," try "8-Bit Christmas"
Last year's "8-Bit Christmas" ramped up the nostalgia factor big time, with this endearing throwback tale centered around a young boy on a quest to receive the ultimate gift in the '80s -- a Nintendo video game system. Much like "Jingle All the Way," which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and is now solidly '90s-nostalgic, "8-Bit Christmas" hinges on the rabid fury that overtakes Christmas shoppers as they embark on their mission to procure the gifts they so desperately need (this also shows up, beautifully, in the opening credits of "Krampus," above). What's more, "8-Bit" features Neil Patrick Harris of "Doogie Howser" fame -- a walking piece of nostalgia himself. ("8-Bit Christmas" is available for streaming on HBO Max, which like CNN is part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
If you liked "Love, Actually," try the Christmas episode from "Ted Lasso," "Carol of the Bells"
"Love, Actually" enthusiasts are some of the most vocal Christmas movie fans of them all, and while nothing can totally capture the magic of that ensemble film (except, perhaps, the anniversary special on it that recently aired), Emmy-winning feel-good series "Ted Lasso" came pretty close with the fourth episode from last year's second season, which is arguably the best entry from the show to date. Between Roy and Keeley's bonkers quest to freshen the breath of a little girl to Rebecca's lovely gesture towards Ted, the episode is winsome, warm, sweet, and unmistakably British -- just like Hugh Grant.
Lamar Odom spotlights marriage in 'Sex, Drugs & Kardashians'
Lamar Odom says drugs were his "girlfriend" during his marriage to Khloe Khardashian.
The former professional basketball player appears in the special, "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians."
In the trailer, Odom, who was married to Khardashian from 2009 to 2016, talks to TMZ's Harvey Levin about his substance abuse.
"Drugs...that was my girlfriend," Odom says in the trailer. "I had a wife and cocaine."
The pair starred in a spinoff of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" from 2011 to 2012. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013.
But the reality star and entrepreneur put it on hold in October 2015 after Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada and subsequently hospitalized.
Kardashian refiled for divorce in May 2016 and it was finalized that December.
In the trailer for the special, Odom tells Levin that he made his wife aware of his drug use during their marriage because "you can't hide that."
When Levin points out that Kardashian stood by Odom, the former pro athlete says, "Yeah she did."
"I mean, behind the scnes I put her through some s**t," he says. "The things y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories y'all don't know are, like, really crazy."
"Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ for the first time about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self," a press release for the special reads. "The good news...true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way."
CNN has contacted reps for Kardashian for comment.
The best and worst TV endings of 2022, from 'Better Call Saul' to 'Killing Eve'
To win a gold medal in Olympic sports like diving or gymnastics, the key last step is to stick the landing. That's also true for TV series, which, however popular they might have been at their apex, can leave a sour aftertaste if they mess up their finales.
This year brought a mixed bag of finishes, from AMC's "Better Call Saul" -- which put a cherry on top of its splendid run -- to Showtime's "Ray Donovan," which after ending abruptly in 2020 presented a dreary movie intended to provide its audience a belated degree of closure.
A few disclaimers: This isn't a comprehensive list, with "His Dark Materials," "The Good Fight" and "Better Things" among the other shows -- some notable, others less so -- that ended their runs this year. Also, entries are limited to programs where the producers knew they were coming to an end and could plan accordingly, thus excluding something like "Westworld," which was canceled after its fourth season and deprived the opportunity to craft an ending -- not, frankly, that it would have likely mattered much given its confusing creative spiral.
From top to bottom, then, here are some of the series that said goodbye in 2022, and whether their routines wowed the judges (OK, this particular judge).
"Better Call Saul" (AMC, August 16): All those teases of a black-and-white future finally came together as the "Breaking Bad" spinoff reached its conclusion, which included weaving in some of the original characters to help say goodbye. Given the suspense that always existed about what separated Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) from Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), the understated payoff, and Saul's act of contrition, seemed as pitch perfect as most of what preceded it.
"Ozark" (Netflix, April 29): A family that crimes together apparently stays together, as the Byrdes left behind plenty of collateral damage in their final dangerous arc, and in the process brought their children into what had become the family business. A beautifully acted series from start to finish, with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney leading the way.
"This is Us" (NBC, May 24): The unabashedly sentimental and romantic finale nicely reflected the tone of the show throughout its run, which is something to which finales should always aspire. It also created a strong showcase for Mandy Moore, while capturing the challenges of caring for and saying goodbye to an aging parent.
"Atlanta" (FX, November 10): Anyone expecting some kind of closure clearly wasn't paying attention to this long-delayed final season, which was even more lyrical, scattered and occasionally surreal than those leading up to it. Still, the Donald Glover series went out entirely on its own terms, which was interesting simply on that level, yielding great moments along the way more than a cohesive whole.
"Black-ish" (ABC, April 19): The long-running ABC sitcom featured plenty of memorable episodes during its eight-season run. The ambitious finale wasn't necessarily one of them, but after everything from a New Orleans-style funeral to a cameo by gymnast Simon Biles, it sweetly closed with the reminder that sitcoms might end, but life goes on. Like "The Walking Dead" (see below), the show wasn't helped by the determination to spin it off with "grown-ish" and "mixed-ish," another example of franchise fatigue.
"After Life" (Netflix, January 14): Ricky Gervais' melancholy series about dealing with grief cut against the grain by choosing a less-uplifting finish than most movies and TV devoted to this theme, accepting that not everyone can happily move on after experiencing tragedy. The thoughtful payoff couldn't elevate this to the level of "The Office" and "Extras" co-creator's top-tier efforts.
"Grace and Frankie" and "Dead to Me" (Netflix, April 29 and November 17): Two Netflix shows about the unlikely friendships between two very different women said goodbye, with the former providing a nifty showcase for older stars, beginning with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, while ending with a bit of whimper after seven seasons. Both flirted with death in their last seasons, as "Dead to Me" centered on the bond between Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), even if the twists leading up to it, starting with the whole James Marsden twin thing, had begun to grow a bit tedious.
"The Walking Dead" (AMC, November 21): The main problem with the ending of this AMC staple is that it really wasn't an ending at all, as all those promos for spinoff series featuring prominent characters made clear. Mostly, it felt like an OK way to complete the season after the drawn-out Commonwealth plot. Beyond that, it's basically an intermission on the "Dead" franchise, in part because the network is so heavily invested in this "zombie-verse" it has to keep lurching onward.
"Ray Donovan: The Movie" (Showtime, January 14): After abruptly ending in 2020, this gritty Showtime drama sought to tie up loose ends with a movie, relying on an extensive flashback that only marginally added to the story. Liev Schreiber's Ray wielded a mean bat in his glory days, but this last trip to the plate (unlike "Dexter: New Blood," which premiered in 2021 but didn't officially end until this year, making the most of its limited-series do-over) constituted a swing and a miss.
"Killing Eve" (BBC America, April 10): Setting aside the tired nature of the "Bury your gays" trope, this once-addictive series concluded with an episode that was as chaotic as it was unsatisfying. Having burned brightly at first, the spy dramedy should be remembered for its initial cat-and-mouse game involving the office-bound analyst Eve (Sandra Oh) and the accomplished assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and not incidentally, turning the then-unknown Comer into a bankable star.
Review: In Broadway's ‘The Collaboration,’ Andy Warhol works with Jean-Michele Basquiat and beautiful chaos ensues
NEW YORK — What would the great American artist Jean-Michele Basquiat have achieved, how famous would he now be, had he not died of a heroin overdose in 1988 at the age of 27?
A moot question, for sure, but very much one that hangs over “The Collaboration,” the interesting new Broadway play by the prolific Anthony McCarten, capably directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and staged by the Manhattan Theatre Club.
That’s mostly because the actor Jeremy Pope depicts the neo-expressionist artist, a genius who was part of the Whitney Biennial at 22 years old and whose paintings now sell for hundreds of millions, with such tenderness and empathy.
Pope’s fascinating performance here, which is not showy but ranges deep, deftly captures an artist whose work was suffused with paradox: inner feeling versus outer reality, clarity versus obfuscation, reality versus hallucinatory invention. There is a real sweetness to Pope’s work, a level of insight that allows you to see the vulnerability of youth, the flashes of sweet joy, as well as the often fatal struggles familiar to most anyone whose prodigious talent means they get too much, too soon.
As the title suggests, “The Collaboration” focuses on Basquiat’s period of working closely and collaboratively with Andy Warhol, as quizzically and amusingly played by Paul Bettany, who treads lightly and wisely through a tough assignment given all of the preexisting Warholian preconceptions.
The two artists, who died in strikingly close proximity to each other, had become good friends in the 1980s, with Warhol becoming Basquiat’s landlord and, on some strange level, his designated adult. Warhol wrote often about Basquiat in his diaries and the two partied with Mick Jagger and his ilk in the downtown scene. When Basquiat woke up to the reality of the morning, it was either his girlfriend or often Warhol who opened the curtains. (Krysta Rodriguez is excellent as Maya, Basquiat’s girlfriend, but the character is underwritten.)
There’s a whole subgenre of plays out there at the moment that are using the art world when the playwright really wants to talk about what is going in the American theater, and “The Collaboration,” which arrives in New York from London, falls into that category.
Therein, McCarten gets to debate attacks on artistic freedom, the importance of allowing artists to do what they feel called to do, not what is politically correct, and the close relationship between great art and unchecked impulses. It’s a not-so-veiled attack on Broadway censoriousness and racially charged reductivism — and fair enough.
And given that Warhol is involved, “The Collaboration” is also an exploration of the commerciality of art (given that McCarten also wrote the book to the Neil Diamond musical “Beautiful Noise,” it no doubt is an area of interest to the writer).
Fair enough, again. After all, the actual Warhol-Basquiat collaboration came at the behest of Bruno Bischofberger (Erik Jensen), a self-interested Swiss art dealer and Warhol, of course, was famously interested in advertising, branding and industrial design. That allows McCarten to explore the various arguments for intersecting with stuff designed primarily to make money. On the one hand, you have Warhol being unfazed by Campbell’s soup cans and duplicability; on the other, you have Basquiat insisting that great art must come from the depth’s of the artist’s psyche.
Warhol, of course, loved to document process; Basquiat saw that as one more intrusion and impediment. But to some degree, Warhol’s gentle, open-hearted humanism won him over. As was true of so many.
A decent vehicle for two superb actors, “The Collaboration” is not some gorgeously poetic drama, nor does it offer new revelation for the ages, nor a feast of formative risk-taking. There always is a sense that you’re watching a skillfully constructed work where the author is taking two real-life figures and bending them to the themes he wants to talk about rather than letting them dictate the content. You might say the writer plays a role here not unlike Bischofberger in the 1980s.
But without such figures, where would the art world be? And where would Broadway be, other than closed?
After all, even those “anti-capitalist” plays still conform to an established brand. And no artist ever should be obliged to stick to reality.
At the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 West 47th St., New York; manhattantheatreclub.com
Whitewashing or reclaiming? A new Whitney Houston biopic spotlights musical highs over personal lows
The new Whitney Houston biopic climaxes with a detailed reenactment of the pop superstar's show-stopping performance at the 1994 American Music Awards.
Stretched across 10 minutes, Houston's act that night combined three songs from three distinct eras — "I Loves You, Porgy," from George and Ira Gershwin's 1935 opera "Porgy and Bess"; "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," from the early-'80s Broadway musical "Dreamgirls"; and "I Have Nothing," from the singer's then-recent "The Bodyguard" — into a knockout medley that displayed not only her vocal power but also her intelligence as a storyteller.
"To me, it's the greatest television performance of all time," says Clive Davis, the 90-year-old Arista Records founder who signed Houston to his label when she was 19 and went on to shepherd her career until her shocking death at age 48 in 2012. "The emotion, the bravura singing, the ability to strike every moment for the camera — there's nobody else that could've done that."
In the narrative arc of the movie, called "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody" after Houston's ebullient 1987 hit, the AMAs sequence — meant to leave audiences with a final reminder that despite her flaws and setbacks the singer was a transformative artist — serves almost exactly the same dramatic purpose as the detailed reenactment of Queen's historic performance at 1985's Live Aid in "Bohemian Rhapsody." That's no surprise given that the two films share a screenwriter in Anthony McCarten, whose crowd-pleasing script helped drive that 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic to a record-setting $900 million in global ticket sales.
Yet unlike "Bohemian Rhapsody," which enlisted a frontman from a Queen tribute band to recreate Mercury's singing, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" — opening in theaters this week with Naomi Ackie as Houston and Stanley Tucci as Davis — relies on the real thing: Houston's original vocals from 22 of her songs, including the title track, "Greatest Love of All," "How Will I Know," "I Will Always Love You," "It's Not Right But It's Okay" and her suite from the AMAs, all of which Ackie lip-syncs with impressive precision.
"There was never really a question of using a voice other than Whitney's," says Davis, a producer on the film along with Houston's sister-in-law, Pat Houston, who oversees the singer's estate. "I never attended a meeting where anything else was even speculated." Adds Rodney Jerkins, the seasoned R&B hitmaker who co-wrote and produced "It's Not Right But It's Okay" in 1998 and acted as the movie's executive music producer: "Using Whitney's vocals was the only way I was gonna work on the project."
You can understand that position: A marvel of clarity and finesse, Whitney Houston's instrument was one of a kind — by turns soaring, confiding and aggrieved, with a tone that could conjure both heartbreak and the euphoria of new love and could bring the verities of the church to even the bounciest dance track. Between 1985 and 1988, that voice earned Houston an unequaled string of seven consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot 100; "I Will Always Love You," her smash interpretation of Dolly Parton's stately ballad from "The Bodyguard," is widely thought to be the bestselling single of all time by a female artist.
Yet success didn't insulate Houston from harsh truths: In her AMAs medley, says her longtime music director, Rickey Minor, Houston "told a story about Black women and their struggles — about connecting to the pain of loss." Finding an actress to entrust with channeling the complexity of Houston's musical gift seemed all but impossible, according to Jerkins, not least because Houston wasn't alive to pass along any know-how. "Her authentic voice is what allows fans to relive some of the most incredible performances in history," Jerkins says.
It's also what signals the movie's role in a broader effort to reframe Houston's legacy — and, as with recent biopics about Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, to extend the value of the singer's intellectual property, which Billboard says has quadrupled to approximately $60 million since her estate entered into a partnership in 2019 with the publishing and marketing firm Primary Wave.
Directed by Kasi Lemmons, who made 2019's "Harriet" about abolitionist Harriet Tubman, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" follows author Gerrick Kennedy's "Didn't We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston" and a book and podcast by veteran music journalist Danyel Smith — "Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop" and "Black Girl Songbook" — in centering Houston's art rather than the well-documented tumult of her private life: her rocky marriage to singer Bobby Brown, an allegation that she'd been sexually abused as a child, the substance abuse that eventually led to her accidental drowning in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton just one day before the 54th Grammy Awards.
The movie doesn't skip over the lurid episodes that made Houston a constant tabloid presence before she died (and for much of the decade since), though Lemmons and McCarten handle them pretty lightly — certainly more lightly than in a pair of recent tell-all-ish documentaries that inspired Davis to get this film rolling. It's easy to attribute that treatment to the involvement of Houston's estate, which has also authorized an aggressively cheerful Whitney Houston hologram show that launched in 2020. But "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" is so long on exacting set pieces — in addition to the AMAs, the movie restages Houston's 1983 performance of "Home" on "The Merv Griffin Show," her epic national anthem at Super Bowl XXV in 1991 and her rendition of "I Will Always Love You" at a 1994 concert in South Africa honoring Nelson Mandela — that you're inclined to take Davis at his word when he says he went into the film determined to "reveal Whitney's creative process and show her genius."
Just as significant, the movie acknowledges Houston's long-gossiped-about romantic relationship with Robyn Crawford, her friend and creative director, whose own 2019 memoir is another part of the current reclamation project. You'd hardly say the film presents Houston as a queer icon — but in the year of Beyoncé's "Renaissance," its embrace of that aspect of Houston's identity says something about the culture's evolving attitude toward Black women.
"Shine Bright" author Smith hopes that "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" marks "the beginning of her genius being made more clear" after years of accumulated neglect.
"It's work to be optimistic about Whitney's legacy in the face of so much history about Black women that goes under-celebrated," she says. "But the thing is, I am optimistic, and I am willing to put in the work." Smith was "raised on Elvis and Motown, and I recall that Elvis went out a really hard way. But that's not the first thing we always think about when we think about Elvis. Let's allow Whitney that same grace."
"I Wanna Dance with Somebody" traces Houston's talent back to her mother, the gospel and pop singer Cissy Houston, who trained Whitney and her older brother Gary to perform in church in their native New Jersey. "I used to listen to Whitney sing in the basement of our home in East Orange," Gary Houston tells the Los Angeles Times. "She'd have my mother's wig on and my mother's high heels and her robe, and she'd find her way downstairs somehow without tripping. I'd be sitting at the side of the staircase and she'd sing some of my mother's things, just mimicking what she heard. She'd be down there for hours."
Narada Michael Walden, who co-wrote and produced "How Will I Know" and worked closely with Houston on her 1987 sophomore LP, says Cissy Houston brought Whitney along as a child to Cissy's recording sessions as a backup vocalist for the likes of Franklin and Presley. "Even my first solo album, Cissy did backgrounds, and there's this 11-year-old girl sitting in the corner," he says. "That was little Whitney. So she was exposed to all these things and soaked it all up, and then she assimilated that old-school knowledge into a new way of doing it on steroids.
"When I met her on 'How Will I Know,' it was like meeting Muhammad Ali," he says. "Nineteen years old, came in looking like 5 million bucks, just on fire. Then she went to the microphone and blew it down." Laughing, Walden remembers listening to what she'd recorded. "We're in the control room and she's staring me down, like a fighter's stare — like, 'Are you checking out how good that sounds?'"
For all her obvious skill, Houston's presentation as a solo act made for an unlikely pitch in the early '80s, "when it was all about groups [in R&B] — Earth, Wind & Fire, Shalamar, Rose Royce," says Minor. "People in the industry were like, 'What's she gonna do? Just stand there and sing?'"
That was evidently enough for Davis. In the movie we see Houston audition for the executive at a small Manhattan nightclub with a glorious performance of "Greatest Love of All" that leads Davis to turn to an associate and declare, "I might've just heard the greatest voice of her generation." Was his reaction as decisive as it's depicted? "Without question," Davis says.
Houston's self-titled 1985 debut blended plush adult-contemporary ballads and uptempo pop tunes; two years later, "Whitney" added a throbbing, harder-edged rock sound to the mix with "So Emotional," which Walden remembers cutting at New York's Right Track studio. "Mick Jagger was next door, and he had to come in and hear it," the producer says. "He was jumping around with her on the playback. Her voice was scalding."
Yet by 1989 some fans had begun accusing Houston of abandoning her roots in Black music. That year she was famously booed at the Soul Train Music Awards, an event dramatized in the new biopic. "I was there that night, and it was a real shock to her," says Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, the influential R&B singer and producer. "She definitely felt like she was being called not Black enough — which, in all honesty, I don't know that I've met a Blacker girl than Whitney Houston."
Babyface rejects the perception that led to the nickname Whitey. "I think that was bulls—," he says. "'Saving All My Love for You' is very R&B. And she sang 'Greatest Love of All' more soulful than anybody." Nevertheless, Davis recruited Babyface and his creative partner L.A. Reid — then known for their work with Karyn White, the Boys and Bobby Brown, among many others — to do something "a little more urban-oriented," as Babyface puts it, for Houston's third album, 1990's "I'm Your Baby Tonight."
Houston left an immediate impression on the producers. "To have her by the mic for the first time in our studio in Atlanta, I was like, 'This is Whitney f— Houston, and she sounds even better than I imagined,'" Babyface says. "And this was at a time when there wasn't any auto-tuning or vocal fixing that you could do. The voice that you heard on her records was her voice."
Houston returned to grandiose balladry for "The Bodyguard" and to gospel music for her 1996 film "The Preacher's Wife." For "My Love Is Your Love," in 1998, she embraced a sleek, club-inspired sound in songs like "It's Not Right But It's Okay," which gets a scene in the movie that shows Houston dancing excitedly around a hotel room as Davis plays her Jerkins' demo of the track.
"When I first watched the scene, they had some fake demo they'd gotten from a website or something," says Jerkins, whose job on the film included fact-checking the musical elements. "I was like, 'Absolutely not.' So I dug in my boxes and actually found the DAT of the original."
Like many biopics, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" speeds through the final chapters of its subject's life. Houston's final studio album, "I Look to You," came out in 2009 and revealed a once-mighty voice grown smaller and huskier. Yet both Jerkins and Babyface say they'd been told by Davis and others that Houston had gotten her instrument back into shape just before she died. "She called me and told me she wanted to make 'light-of-the-world' music,'" says Jerkins, who assembled the movie's soundtrack album, which complements some of Houston's indelible hits with newly commissioned remixes.
That comeback didn't happen, though Houston's voice endures in her own classics — on Spotify, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" has more than 890 million streams — and in those moments when a younger singer aims beyond her reach and somehow gets there. "Whitney opened the door for everybody," says Babyface, be it Mariah Carey and Celine Dion in the '90s or Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato in the 2010s. Even so, folks who worked with her agree they've yet to see anyone match what she could do. "People are still trying to achieve the height, the definition, the choice of notes," says Walden.
Adds Babyface: "There's no other record where somebody put on a better performance than 'I Will Always Will Love You.' That's game over."
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.)
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
4. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
5. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
6. Triple Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
7. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
8. Tom Clancy: Red Winter. Marc Cameron. Putnam
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
10. A World of Curiosities. Louise Penny. Minotaur
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
3. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
4. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
7. Radio's Greatest of All Time. Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
8. And There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House
9. Surrender. Bono. Knopf
10. The Simply Happy Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
MASS MARKET
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
2. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
4. Invisible. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. A Bend in the Road. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
7. Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
8. Bad Days for Bad Men. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
9. Written in the Stars. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. The Awakening. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Interesting Facts for Curious Minds. Jordan Moore. Red Panda
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book. Jack Rosewood. LAK
5. Never Finished. David Goggins. Lioncrest
6. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
7. How to Meet Your Self. Nicole LePera. Harper Wave
8. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac. Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
10. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
No ‘Black Adam’ sequel forthcoming
“Black Adam,” which was set up to be a franchise for DC Comics, won’t be seeing a sequel any time soon.
The star, Dwayne Johnson, broke the bad news on Tuesday. The movie, which came out in October, got mixed reviews and pulled in $168 million domestically and another $223 million worldwide. HBO Max recently debuted the film on the streaming service.
This was considered a passion project for Johnson, who was an executive producer.
New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, who came aboard just weeks after “Black Adam” was released, are reshaping the DC lineup.
“James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson wrote in a statement Tuesday. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”
Hollywood Reporter said “Black Adam” was super expensive, costing around $260 million, which included a costly 20-day round of reshoots after a poor test screening.
Review: Brendan Fraser is an Oscar front-runner in 'The Whale'
The main character in "The Whale" is killing himself in the slowest, most painful way he can think of.
It's more a filmed play than a movie and no one would call it perfect for the holidays but "The Whale" is an unusual character portrait. Charlie is an online teacher who is confined to the apartment where the entire movie takes place. Weighing 600 pounds and with blood pressure double the recommended level, Charlie joylessly wolfs down a bucket of chicken, as if it's his job rather than dinner. But the ray of hope in Darren Aronofsky's adaptation of Samuel Hunter's play is when Charlie says, "I need to know I have done one thing right with my life."
A series of people try to help Charlie. There's a nurse, played by Hong Chau, who gradually reveals other connections to her patient. There's his estranged daughter, who drops in to tell him to drop dead. There's the pizza delivery man, who speaks to Charlie through his door. And there's an evangelist who insists, "God brought me here for a reason."
All of those characters have secrets, which is one way "The Whale" feels more theatrical than cinematic, along with the conveniently timed entrances and exits into the set — er, Charlie's apartment. Just about everything in "The Whale" feels like a metaphor, something that works better in the theater, but it poses a bunch of interesting questions that can be interpreted in wildly different ways.
For instance, is the nurse helping Charlie or, since she accedes to his wish to avoid hospitals and often brings food, is she enabling him? When the vituperative daughter betrays the evangelist, is it to help him or hurt him? Is the main character's problem mental illness or something more pervasive? Is a "Moby Dick" essay that Charlie loves (it gives the film its title) the key to the whole thing because of its insistence that everything can be interpreted at least two ways?
One thing there's no question about is Brendan Fraser's committed, award-worthy performance as sad, desperate Charlie. The extensive prosthetics he wears could be a distraction but they're not. Fraser's choices are so subtly intelligent that we barely notice what amounts to his costume, so attuned are we to the way his Charlie teeters on the brink of life and death. He's an angry, fearful character and, somehow, he seems to be trying to take control of the only thing within his grasp.
Anyway, that's how I see "The Whale," which plays out like a horror movie in which the villain is already inside the victim when we meet him.
———
'THE WHALE'
2.5 stars (out of 4)
Rating: R (for language, some drug use and sexual content)
Running time: 1:57
How to watch: Now in theaters
Inside the queer TV love story that's made the cast, and now fans, lose their minds
If you ask "Willow" actors Ruby Cruz and Erin Kellyman to name one song that captures the relationship between their characters, they will name Paramore's "The Only Exception." One might even start singing it for you.
"It's so weirdly accurate," said Kellyman, who plays aspiring knight Jade Claymore in Lucasfilm's fantasy adventure series, before explaining what lyrics in which verse correlate to which character during a recent video call.
"We would share songs with each other throughout the whole filming of 'Willow,' " added Cruz, who portrays the rebellious royal Kit Tanthalos and was the first to notice the connection between their characters and their chosen anthem. "We'd find things [that conveyed], like, 'This is how Kit is feeling right now for Jade and she wishes she could tell her this but she can't.'"
In "Wildwood," the series' fifth episode (which premiered Wednesday), Kit and Jade finally address how they — to quote an observation made by another "Willow" character in the series — "have totally got the hots for each other." (Albeit without the assistance of any pop rock songs.) It's a conversation that's been a long time coming and a detail the actors have had to keep mum about to avoid revealing spoilers.
Developed for television by Jonathan Kasdan, "Willow" is a series-length sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, directed by Ron Howard and starring Warwick Davis as the aspiring sorcerer of the title, who steps up to protect a baby that is prophesied to save the world. Set around 20 years after the conclusion of the film, the show sees the realm in peril once again and it's up to Willow Ufgood (Davis) and the now grown-up Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber), along with their ragtag fellowship, to save it.
"'Willow' has always been … sort of a youth-driven story about coming of age," said Kasdan, who also wrote 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" with his father, veteran "Star Wars" scribe Lawrence Kasdan. As such, the young adventurers in the series grapple with figuring out who they are and how they feel just as much as the dangerous foes and magical forces thrown their way.
Among the core team that set off on this important quest are Kit and Jade, childhood best friends who both have family ties to the heroes and villains of the original film.
Kit, Kasdan explains, was partly envisioned as a successor to Madmartigan, her father and the swashbuckling mercenary portrayed by Val Kilmer in the original film. She was set up to appear as the obvious primary protagonist, only to be supplanted by the surprise reveal of Elora's identity.
Jade was written with Kellyman in mind after she wowed Kasdan with her performance as Enfys Nest in "Solo." She learns in "Wildwood" that everything she thought she knew about herself and her past was a lie.
While the characters themselves have tried to deny it, the romantic tension between the pair has been palpable since they were introduced mid-sword fight in the opening minutes of the series premiere. They even share a stolen kiss in Episode 1 when it seems that they may never see each other again — a kiss about which they haven't spoken since.
"From Scene 1, Jade is looking at Kit like she's the best thing on this planet, so I think it's quite obvious," said Kellyman. "You don't spend half of the series debating whether they're in love or not … I feel like when I've watched queer shows before, you spend half the time just hoping that they actually are gay."
Cruz and Kellyman have commiserated over the constant disappointment they've felt when the queer story lines teased in other films and TV shows fail to materialize. That they both grew up without seeing much meaningful LGBTQ onscreen representation is one of the reasons why Kit and Jade's relationship is precious to them.
The entire "Willow" cast has been cheering on their budding romance from the beginning. So much so that during the table read for Episode 5, everyone got really quiet as Kit and Jade started their conversation, and "lost their s—" when Jade tells Kit she's going to kiss her, according to Kellyman.
Of course, the couple are attacked before the kiss can actually happen. But Kasdan is happy to explain why the episode had to end this way.
"One of the great pleasures of television from my childhood is the sort of crushing longing of wanting to see two people kiss," said Kasdan, citing the slow-burn romance between the two leads of "Scarecrow and Mrs. King" that kept him watching the show's reruns after school. "I've always been affected by that and believe that the longing for two characters to connect is almost more pleasurable than the moment they do."
That's a hint that audiences can expect to wait at least a little bit longer before Kit and Jade have a chance to revisit that almost-kiss.
For Kellyman and Cruz, it makes sense that Jade and Kit have been tip-toeing around what they mean to each other for over half the season. Not only have the pair been best friends since they were kids, Kit is a princess and Jade's dream is to serve as a knight. Plus, Kit is technically betrothed. That it takes time for them to sort through their own feelings is just realistic. Though, crucially, none of their turmoil has to do with the fact that they are both women.
In building out a foundation for Kit and Jade's relationship, Cruz and Kellyman spent a lot of time creating their own backstories for the characters, since much of their childhood remains untold. Kit probably snuck into Jade's room almost every night for sleepovers growing up, which started stirring up confusing emotions as they grew older. Jade's surrogate father, the commander of the knights that serve Kit's mother, likely noticed his young charge's budding crush and warned Jade to keep her relationship with the princess professional if she really wanted to become a knight. They've even decided that Kit and Jade's kiss in Episode 1 was their first.
"I think for us, as queer people, it was really awesome to get the chance to explore queer friendships on screen," said Cruz. "Those can be very confusing. For Kit, she definitely questioned a lot growing up. Do I want to be with this person, or do I want to be that person? That's something that I feel like so many queer people go through."
She also appreciates that as a series meant to be accessible to families and younger audiences, "Willow" has been a chance to stress the emotional bond between Kit and Jade.
"I feel like growing up, there was such a lack of lesbian representation," said Cruz. "And usually the lesbian relationships and queer relationships are sexualized … I thought that building a really meaningful emotional connection that people can relate to and see themselves in was a really important and cool opportunity for us to have."
"Willow" and its queer romance arrive at a time when conservative voices have been increasingly openly hostile toward the LGBTQ community, including queer and trans youth — making them targets of violent attacks and political actions. It's something Kasdan would never have predicted when developing the series, especially since the decision to make Kit and Jade's relationship central to the show was made while "Solo" was still in production. ("We're talking about before 'The Last Jedi' [2017] had even been released," he said.)
"If Kit and Elora's relationship was going to be a really deep and powerful platonic friendship, it made sense to me that Jade and Kit's relationship would be something totally different and interesting and complicated for different reasons," said Kasdan.
But the current political climate also makes Kit and Jade's romance particularly cathartic. They may struggle with expressing their feelings, but they don't give a second thought about other people's reactions, or whether things will be more difficult because they're queer. Everybody around them accepts them and their relationship.
"They're just in love with each other," said Kellyman. "I think that normalized representation is really important and something I just didn't have. I never saw that anywhere. I think if I had 'Willow' when I was 14, I would have felt a lot less lonely."
Review: If you doubted the greatness of Bill Nighy, a moving new drama offers 'Living' proof
Not long into "Living," Mr. Williams learns that he has not long to live. The news doesn't come as a huge shock, but even if it did, you gather, nothing about this man — not his stiff posture, his calmly appraising gaze or his thin, flat line of a mouth — would betray anything resembling devastation or even surprise. We are in 1950s London, and Mr. Williams, who's spent more than two decades toiling away in the county hall's Public Works department, has encased himself in a shell of propriety, receiving every new document and file with unfailing politeness and unflappable calm. Why should his response to his own demise — in six months to a year, max — be any different?
Here it should be noted that Mr. Williams is played by Bill Nighy, for whom a show of restraint is never just a show of restraint. Within emotional parameters that other actors might have found gloomily constricting, Nighy coaxes forth a tour de force of understatement, suffused with an almost musical melancholy. His performance, which won a lead acting prize from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association earlier this month, is a gorgeous minor-key symphony of downcast gazes and soft-spoken pronouncements, lightened occasionally by a faint little ghost of a smile. There's a whisper of humor to Mr. Williams, a sense of irony about a death sentence that he keeps secret from all but a trusted few. In the movie's best moments, Nighy lures you into the impression that he's sharing a private joke with you, a glimmer of comic insight into an unbearably sad situation.
At one point you might flash back to "Love Actually," specifically a line from one of Nighy's funniest, most famous performances: "And now I'm left with no one, wrinkled and alone!" But Mr. Williams is not one for flamboyant self-pity, and "Living," thankfully, will never be mistaken for "Life Actually." Exquisitely directed by Oliver Hermanus from a spare, elegant script by the Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, the movie is a faithful English-language reimagining of "Ikiru," Akira Kurosawa's 1952 film about a Tokyo widower who receives a terminal stomach-cancer diagnosis and turns over a startling new leaf.
An emotional epic situated between more sweeping Kurosawa classics (it was made after "Rashomon" and right before "Seven Samurai"), "Ikiru" remains sufficiently revered that the mere thought of a remake might draw cries of sacrilege. But it is also, like so many of Kurosawa's films, a culturally permeable, infinitely adaptable story. ("Ikiru" itself was loosely drawn from Leo Tolstoy's novella "The Death of Ivan Ilyich.") Its lessons about the finity of existence and the beauty of living for the good of others are nothing if not universally applicable, something that could also be said of its withering indictment of government bureaucracy.
In "Living," that bureaucracy has been transplanted to postwar London and visualized as a sea of gray pinstripe suits and bowler hats, flowing through wood-paneled offices and up and down marbled stairwells. It's an almost distractingly beautiful vision of workplace tedium, thanks to the impeccable cut of Sandy Powell's costumes, the polish of Helen Scott's production design and the deep colors and sharply planed images of Jamie Ramsay's cinematography. Our first impressions of the place, and of Mr. Williams himself, come by way of a new Public Works hire, Peter Wakeling (an excellent Alex Sharp). His cheery disposition and idealistic spirit are swiftly tempered by the realization of what their work, if that's the word, entails.
The building is a well-ordered monument to inefficiency, where papers are duly stored and shuffled around, and anyone in need of personal assistance is immediately referred to the next department over. The satire of public administration is much the same as it was in "Ikiru," down to the series of wipes used here (by editor Chris Wyatt) to follow a group of women on their fruitless, frustrating quest to convert a bomb site into a children's playground. But Ishiguro has also streamlined the material and sanded down some of its rougher edges, in keeping with a sensibility that feels governed by a quintessentially (or perhaps just stereotypically) English reserve. In "Ikiru," a doctor lies to his terminally ill patients, claiming they only have an ulcer; in "Living," bad news is delivered and processed with the stiffest of upper lips.
That makes for a trimmer narrative (40 minutes shorter than the original), if also one that, for those who've seen "Ikiru," might feel a touch muffled and overly circumscribed as it sends Mr. Williams off in search of existential answers. Away he goes from the office where he has never missed a day's work until now, with nary a word to his colleagues or to his unsuspecting, self-absorbed son (Barney Fishwick) and daughter-in-law (Patsy Ferran). His chance encounter with a worldly pleasure seeker (Tom Burke) is diverting enough, though their guided tour of arcades and nightclubs has been conspicuously denuded of suspense or menace. More affecting are Mr. Williams' moments with a soon-to-be-former colleague, Margaret Harris (a delightful Aimee Lou Wood), whose warmth and good humor make her an ideal if accidental confidant.
Their tender rapport is one of the story's pleasures — a reminder that the gradual forging of a bond between near-strangers, truthful and unhurried, can be one of the simplest and most powerful things to witness in a movie. Their meetings also never rise above a polite simmer, which is true of nearly everything that transpires in "Living," death included. In "Ikiru," the great Takashi Shimura externalized his character's desperation with enormous, wide-open eyes and a drooping stare. Nighy forges something more mysterious, almost subterranean, from Mr. Williams' crisis and sudden reawakening.
That might make the movie sound more anemic than it plays, as if it were a story about the meaning of life with barely enough life surging through its own veins. But if "Living" never matches — or tries to match — the grit and density of Kurosawa's masterpiece, it knows that detachment can be deceptive, that it can conceal profound and resonant depths of feeling. Ishiguro, who knows a thing or two about the subtle braiding of Japanese and English sensibilities, has mastered the art of such concealment in his own fiction, notably his famously filmed novel "The Remains of the Day." Hermanus, a South African filmmaker known for his tense and powerful dramas of gay desire ("Beauty," "Moffie"), has similar form when it comes to dramatizing repression.
Their economy comes to fruition in the third act of "Living," which shrewdly restructures the story's closing scenes with no loss of impact, and with an assertion of its own singular identity. That's to the good of a movie that knows Mr. Williams' example is somehow both admirable and inimitable, that the difference between an ordinary life and an extraordinary one can only be measured within a set of specific, unrepeatable circumstances. It's only human to pretend we would behave as our heroes would, and no less human to long to see and hear their stories retold.
‘LIVING’
Rating: PG-13 (for some suggestive material and smoking)
Running time: 1:42
How to watch: In theaters Friday
———
'Sex Lives of College Girls' star Reneé Rapp feared homophobia, 'slut-shaming'
"The Sex Lives of College Girls" star Reneé Rapp has opened up about the anxiety she experienced when the first season of the hit series debuted on HBO Max.
The 22-year-old actor revealed Tuesday in an interview with People magazine that she was "really afraid for the show to come out" in 2021 because she "felt very judged" at the time.
In the young-adult dramedy, Rapp plays Leighton Murray, a posh member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the fictional Essex College who begins to openly date women for the first time in Season 2 after coming out as gay to her roommates.
"When the first season came out, I had different people in my life," Rapp told People. "I didn't feel comfortable."
Rapp, who previously starred in "Mean Girls" on Broadway, added that she "luckily" has a better support system now and was "actually very excited" for the premiere of Season 2, which began streaming last month.
"I felt much more comfortable to not be terrified to hear something either homophobic or slut-shaming or things like that," she told People.
Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" stars Rapp, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott as roommates juggling school, friendship, work and romance during their freshman year at Essex. The second season sees Leighton begin to embrace her sexuality, which Rapp compared to her own experiences as a bisexual woman.
"I don't think I ever really dealt with those emotions as outwardly as Leighton did," she told People. "I kind of ... just let s— go, in a bad way."
By the end of the show's sophomore season, Leighton decides to leave Kappa and spend more time at Essex's Women's Center, where she met her first college girlfriend and feels more at home. As for what to expect in Season 3, Rapp said she wants Leighton to "find someone who is really, really, really good for her" and "become best, best, best friends" with Scott's Whitney.
———
Television Q&A: Is Ben Affleck making a 'Ghost Army' movie?
You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: We recently visited the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie for the “Ghost Army” exhibit. It was very interesting. I looked online to see if any movies have been made of this remarkable feat. It said Ben Affleck had looked into it in 2019. When will it be coming out?
A: For those of you tuning in late, the Ghost Army “used inflatable tanks, sound effects, and imagination to fool the Germans on the battlefields of Europe,” according to the Ghost Army Legacy Project website. Kept secret for many years, more recent attention has included the 2013 documentary “The Ghost Army,” directed by Rick Beyer; a 2015 book, “The Ghost Army of World War II,” also by Beyer, and the exhibit at the Illinois museum. In 2019, Affleck was announced as director and star of a movie based on Beyer’s book, but such announcements often do not say when such a movie might happen — especially with performers with packed schedules.
Since 2019 Affleck has reportedly acted in four movies not counting appearances in DC projects; co-written two movies with his friend Matt Damon (and directed one of them), started a new production company with Damon, and been mentioned as director of two films in development, neither of which is “Ghost Army.” You may also have read about his renewed romance and marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
Q: I saw recently that Clarence Gilyard Jr. died. What age was he when he died, and why did he?
A: It’s a sadly appropriate time to mention Gilyard, born on Christmas Eve in 1955 and the tech expert in the original, Christmastime-set “Die Hard” (1988). He was also known for supporting roles in “Matlock” (1989-1993) and “Walker, Texas Ranger” (1993-2001). He was an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, when he passed away in November; reports referred only to a long, unspecified illness.
Gilyard is not the only “Walker, Texas Ranger” player on readers’ minds.
Q: I was and am a big fan of “Walker, Texas Ranger.” (The new “Walker” just doesn’t get it.) What happened to Noble Willingham, who played C.D. on the old show? I don’t remember why he left.
A: Willingham played C.D. Parker from the series premiere in 1993 until 1999, when he left to run for a Texas seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Willingham lost the 2000 election but did not return to “Walker” since his character had been killed off by then. He did resume acting and died in 2004.
Q: There was a movie that I think was called “The Guardian,” with Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, that was shown on TV years ago. Considering all the old movie reruns, why is this never shown anymore?
A: You are thinking of “The Bodyguard,” from 1992, with Costner as the bodyguard for a singer-actress played by Houston. And it is shown, and listings for Lifetime include "Bodyguard" telecasts on Dec. 26 and 27. It’s also on streaming service HBO Max, although that's been undergoing changes. There have also been DVD and Blu-ray releases.
Q: Are there any plans to start a new “Rizzoli & Isles” series since it only shows repeats now?
A: The crime drama inspired by the novels by Tess Gerritsen ended its run in 2016, and I have not seen any news about a revival or reboot. The main performers have moved on to other projects. For example, Angie Harmon, who played Jane Rizzoli, was seen this summer in the first of a planned series of Lifetime movies, “Buried in Barstow.” Because that ended with a cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next film.
