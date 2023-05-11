BLOOMINGTON — A 37-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 284 days in jail for spitting on a police officer and driving under the influence in Colfax.

Christopher P. Carmona, 37, Colfax, was credited for serving 142 days in jail and ordered to complete 30 months of probation, court records show.

Carmona pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated driving under the influence of a drug, a Class 4 felony. Two additional offenses, a Class 4 felony charge of obstructing justice and misdemeanor violation of a bail bond, were then dropped.

The Pantagraph previously reported that officers were called to a Colfax residence on a report that Carmona violated bond conditions on two other cases. Prosecutors said at the time that police found him in a running, parked pickup truck, adding that he had red, glassy eyes.

After he was taken to a hospital for blood and urine testing, Carmona spat on an officer’s face and neck.

Carmona was also ordered by the court to undergo treatment for substance use.

