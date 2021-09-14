Colfax man gets jail, probation for aggravated battery

BLOOMINGTON – A Colfax man was sentenced to jail and probation in exchange for pleading guilty to battery charges.

Cortez L. Gleghorn, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge each of aggravated battery of a person who is pregnant or handicapped and domestic battery.

Charges for home invasion, residential burglary, criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and aggravated battery were dismissed in a plea agreement. The guilty pleas came during his final pre-trial hearing, as a jury trial scheduled for this week was vacated.

Gleghorn was charged in May when prosecutors said he broke into the home of a person he knew and began repeatedly punching the victim.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Gleghorn was given credit for 125 days already served in jail.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.