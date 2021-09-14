 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Colfax man gets jail, probation for aggravated battery

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A Colfax man was sentenced to jail and probation in exchange for pleading guilty to battery charges.

Cortez L. Gleghorn, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge each of aggravated battery of a person who is pregnant or handicapped and domestic battery.

Charges for home invasion, residential burglary, criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and aggravated battery were dismissed in a plea agreement. The guilty pleas came during his final pre-trial hearing, as a jury trial scheduled for this week was vacated.

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.

Gleghorn was charged in May when prosecutors said he broke into the home of a person he knew and began repeatedly punching the victim.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Gleghorn was given credit for 125 days already served in jail.

Cortez Gleghorn

Cortez Gleghorn, 38, of Colfax, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 24 months of probation in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated battery and domestic battery. Home invasion, burglary, criminal trespass to property and a second count of aggravated battery were dismissed. 

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News