Colfax man charged with sexually assaulting girl

BLOOMINGTON — A Colfax man is facing a felony sexual assault charge following his indictment in McLean County Court.

Justin C. Barton, 42, was arrested Thursday and appeared for a bond court hearing that day before Judge Scott Black. He found probable cause to detain Barton on one charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony.

Charging documents allege that Barton sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 on Aug. 6.

His bond was set at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release. The judge also ordered Barton to have no contact with the child.

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 10. Barton was still in custody Friday at the McLean County jail.