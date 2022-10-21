 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colfax man charged with sexually assaulting girl

BLOOMINGTON — A Colfax man is facing a felony sexual assault charge following his indictment in McLean County Court.

Justin C. Barton, 42, was arrested Thursday and appeared for a bond court hearing that day before Judge Scott Black. He found probable cause to detain Barton on one charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony.

Charging documents allege that Barton sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 on Aug. 6. 

His bond was set at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release. The judge also ordered Barton to have no contact with the child. 

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 10. Barton was still in custody Friday at the McLean County jail.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter.

