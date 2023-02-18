BLOOMINGTON — A Colfax man is accused of a drug-induced homicide of a Bloomington woman.
A Feb. 10 grand jury indictment stated Jason Tolan, 42, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony; delivering a controlled substance containing fentanyl, a Class 2 felony; delivering methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony; and delivering meth, a Class 3 felony.
Indictment records named Brooke Bartnik-Bargery, of Bloomington, as the homicide victim. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac stated in her online obituary that she died at 3:32 a.m. April 16, 2022, in Bloomington, at age 39.
Tolan’s case was heard in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause to detain him. Tolan did not personally appear in the hearing because of an undisclosed medical reason.
Eves set Tolan’s bond at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to motion the court for a bail source hearing, to ensure that any bail monies were legally obtained before he can bond out.
Tolan’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 10. He was still in custody Friday evening at the McLean County jail.
