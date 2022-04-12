 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cocaine charges filed against Normal man

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges have been filed against a Normal man.

Dexter D. McCraney

Dexter D. McCraney, 38, is charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He is accused of possessing 1-15 grams of cocaine Saturday in Bloomington.

McCraney was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 29.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Normal names new police chief

