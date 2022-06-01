 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cocaine charges filed against Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is accused of possessing cocaine Monday with the intent to distribute it.

Hannah J. Jackson, 21, is charged with unlawful:

  • Possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class X felony)
  • Possession of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony)
  • Possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine (Class 1 felony)
  • Possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony)

Jackson was released from custody on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 24.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

