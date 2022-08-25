Clinton woman believed to have left area voluntarily; police end search

CLINTON — Clinton police have ended their search for a missing woman after determining she left the area voluntarily.

Juana Arellano-Garnica was last seen in the Clinton area around 9 p.m. Sunday. The Clinton Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday asking for the public's help in locating Arellano-Garnica.

Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers posted on Facebook on Thursday that the department had ended its investigation as of noon that day, saying the police had learned that Arellano-Garnica had left the area voluntarily. There were no signs of any criminal activity in relation to her leaving Clinton, the post said.

The post did not provide further information about why Arellano-Garnica chose to leave Clinton.

The post further thanked the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and the other law enforcement agencies that helped CPD in the investigation.

