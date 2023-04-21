CLINTON — Police in Clinton said officers were targeted Friday afternoon by a false emergency report, or “swatting” attempt.

A press release from the Clinton Police Department said officers were dispatched at 2:41 p.m. Friday to a report of violence at a residence in the city. CPD said following the emergency response that investigators determined the report was false, and concluded it was a swatting attempt.

In the news release, CPD Chief Ben Lowers defined swatting as a false report of a serious emergency. He also noted it’s become a trend that’s extremely dangerous, and can sometimes be a life-threatening prank.

The release said CPD was assisted Friday by the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Pantagraph previously reported that on April 12, law enforcement agencies in 19 counties across Illinois received threats made against multiple schools, including in Bloomington and Decatur.

ISP said it was likely part of a pattern of false warnings of violence at high schools and colleges.

ISP said at the time that caller ID spoofing had disguised the original phone number, in a attempt to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address. An FBI official also said the agency believes the wave of false threats made against schools may be coming from foreign countries.

Bloomington police were also called March 23 to all District 87 schools after a dispatcher received a report of a threat. Bloomington Police Department representatives confirmed it was a swatting attempt.

At the time, BPD said swatting is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to a $10,000 reimbursement to the responding agency.