CLINTON — Police in Clinton said officers were targeted Friday afternoon by a false emergency report, or “swatting” attempt.
A press release from the Clinton Police Department said officers were dispatched at 2:41 p.m. Friday to a report of violence at a residence in the city. CPD said following the emergency response that investigators determined the report was false, and concluded it was a swatting attempt.
In the news release, CPD Chief Ben Lowers defined swatting as a false report of a serious emergency. He also noted it’s become a trend that’s extremely dangerous, and can sometimes be a life-threatening prank.
The release said CPD was assisted Friday by the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The Pantagraph previously reported that on April 12, law enforcement agencies in 19 counties across Illinois received threats made against multiple schools, including in Bloomington and Decatur.
ISP said it was likely part of a pattern of false warnings of violence at high schools and colleges.
ISP said at the time that caller ID spoofing had disguised the original phone number, in a attempt to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address. An FBI official also said the agency believes the wave of false threats made against schools may be coming from foreign countries.
Bloomington police were also called March 23 to all District 87 schools after a dispatcher received a report of a threat. Bloomington Police Department representatives confirmed it was a swatting attempt.
At the time, BPD said swatting is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to a $10,000 reimbursement to the responding agency.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges of sexual assault and abuse.
Emmanuel K. Mpay, 23, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing following a grand jury indictment for two counts of criminal sexual assault.
Kevin L. Ewen, 42, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing and was charged with aggravated battery, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of resisting a peace officer.
A Danvers man was charged Wednesday with possession of stolen motor vehicles after a brief chase on Monday.
A Bloomington man was charged Wednesday with several counts of arson related to trash fires started on Bloomington's west side.
After six weeks of testimony, closing arguments in the “ComEd Four” bribery trial involving an alleged scheme to bribe House Speaker Michael Madigan have been set for Monday.
An Evanston school went into a brief lockdown Tuesday after a teacher learned an 8-year-old student had a loaded handgun magazine.
The cross-examination of former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore took a dramatic turn when she inadvertently opened the door to questions about a 2019 interview with prosecutors.
Juggling facts and hearsay in the Susan Negersmith homicide investigation | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the second chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession with intent to sell cocaine.
As the trial shifts to the defense phase, one thing has become clear. The prosecution’s best testimony hasn’t come from the cooperators who testified, but from the defendants’ own mouths.
Chicago police fatally shot a man who turned to them while holding a gun during a foot chase Saturday morning on the West Side.
Three men accused of stealing $6,000 in jewelry after allegedly posing as utility workers to get inside a home were arrested after trying to pawn some of the pilfered items.
A 31-year-old man is jailed in McLean County after state investigators said he delivered methamphetamine and cocaine.
BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors will be allowed at trial to use autopsy photos and evidence found in the car of the man accused of killing a woman a…
A 52-year-old man was released from jail Friday after police charged him with delivering methamphetamine.
Police said they found a man in a parking lot bleeding profusely from stabbing wounds.
A Normal woman was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to a meth delivery charge.
Police said the man indicated to a clerk's office employee on Dec. 13 that there would be a "two massive explosions in the courthouse." Deputies found the threat was false.
Police responding to a report of a domestic dispute have fatally shot a man reportedly carrying a gun in suburban Chicago.
