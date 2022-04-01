Clinton man charged with meth delivery

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Clinton man was released from custody Thursday on a drug charge.

Tyler D. Vidmar

Vidmar

Tyler D. Vidmar, 23, is charged in McLean County with one count of unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine (Class 1 felony).

He is accused of delivering meth Nov. 16, 2021.

Vidmar was released from jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 15.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

