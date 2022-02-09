Clarence resident pleads guilty to federal charges stemming from domestic terrorism group

URBANA – A Clarence resident on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to domestic terrorism spanning from October 2017 to March 2018.

Emily C. Hari, formerly known as Michael B. Hari, 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machinegun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said Hari formed and became the leader of a militia group called “Patriot Freedom Fighters,” also nicknamed “White Rabbits,” in late 2017 and began committing violent crimes, including planting a pipe bomb at the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign Nov. 7, 2017.

A different pipe bomb also was planted in February 2018 on a Clarence resident’s home who Hari was accused of assaulting a year earlier, according to court documents.

In December 2017, Hari and co-conspirators traveled armed to Ambia, Indiana, “pretending to be law enforcement officers executing a search warrant” on a Hispanic person they thought was involved in drug trafficking. Hari and co-defendants tied up the residents and left the home after searching for drugs and money, prosecutors said.

They also entered two Walmart stores in Watseka and Mount Vernon in December 2017 armed in attempt to take money, court documents said.

Hari and two co-conspirators also used an incendiary device to try to “sabotage” railroad tracks owned by the Canadian National Railway in January 2018. They then demanded $190,000 in cryptocurrency from the Canadian National Railway through an anonymous email, prosecutors said.

The FBI later seized weapons, including machineguns, at a member of the militia’s residence in Clarence, prosecutors said.

Hari remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 13 at the U.S. courthouse in Urbana.

A federal judge in Minnesota previously sentenced Hari to 53 years in prison for charges related to an August 2017 firebombing at a mosque there.

