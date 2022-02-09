Clarence resident pleads guilty to federal charges stemming from domestic terrorism group

URBANA – A Clarence resident on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to
charges related to domestic terrorism spanning from October 2017 to March 2018.
Emily C. Hari,
formerly known as Michael B. Hari, 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machinegun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Prosecutors said Hari formed and became the leader of a militia group called “Patriot Freedom Fighters,” also nicknamed “White Rabbits,” in late 2017 and began committing violent crimes, including
planting a pipe bomb at the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign Nov. 7, 2017.
A different pipe bomb also was planted in February 2018 on a Clarence resident’s home who Hari was accused of assaulting a year earlier, according to court documents.
In December 2017, Hari and co-conspirators traveled armed to Ambia, Indiana, “pretending to be law enforcement officers executing a search warrant” on a Hispanic person they thought was involved in drug trafficking. Hari and co-defendants tied up the residents and left the home after searching for drugs and money, prosecutors said.
They also entered two Walmart stores in Watseka and Mount Vernon in December 2017 armed in attempt to take money, court documents said.
Hari and two co-conspirators also used an incendiary device to try to “sabotage” railroad tracks owned by the Canadian National Railway in January 2018. They then demanded $190,000 in cryptocurrency from the Canadian National Railway through an anonymous email, prosecutors said.
The FBI later seized weapons, including machineguns, at a member of the militia’s residence in Clarence, prosecutors said.
Hari remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 13 at the U.S. courthouse in Urbana.
A federal judge in Minnesota previously sentenced Hari to 53 years in prison for charges related to an August 2017 firebombing at a mosque there.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Steven M. Abdullah
Steven M. Abdullah, 31, of Heyworth, is charged with two counts of harassment of jurors, Class 2 felonies, 11 counts of communication with jurors, Class 4 felonies, and one count of attempted communication with a juror, a Class A misdemeanor.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Gordan D. Lessen
Gordan D. Lessen, 36, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Gregory A. Spence
Gregory A. Spence, 39, of Bartonville, is charged with three counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin A. Leicht
Justin A. Leicht, 41, of Downs, is charged with three counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ryan D. Triplett
Ryan D. Triplett, 27, of Decatur, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery as a subsequent offense felony, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Pedro A. Parra
Pedro A. Parra, 40, is charged with two counts of burglary, Class 2 and Class 3 felonies, and misdemeanor theft.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Samuel Harris
Samuel Harris, 21, of Chicago, was sentenced to 22 days in jail and 30 months on probation after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Shaquan D. Hosea
Shaquan D. Hosea, 26, of Bloomington, is charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Latoya M. Jackson
Latoya M. Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kentre A. Jackson
Kentre A. Jackson, 26, of Ypsilanti, Mich., was sentenced to 30 months of conditional discharge. He was charged as of June 9, 2020, with unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of
cannabis and unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver. The latter charge was dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jaccob L. Morris
Jaccob L. Morris, 20, of Bloomington, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary, each Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aikee Muhammad
Aikee Muhammad, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dontel D. Crowder
Dontel D. Crowder, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Class 2 felonies, and harboring a runaway, Class A misdemeanor.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Eric E. Seymon
Eric E. Seymon, 19, of Bloomington, is charged with eight counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Donnell A. Taylor
Donnell A. Taylor, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William M. McCuen
William M. McCuen, 33, of Atlanta, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Javares L. Hudson
Javares L. Hudson, 21, of Bloomington, is charged in federal court with possession of a machine gun. He was initially charged in McLean County court with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon-machine gun parts. One charge is a Class X felony and the other is a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew, 51, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Meontay D. Wheeler
Meontay D. Wheeler, 23, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and torture, a Class 1 felony, aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Hunter C. Kellenberger
Hunter C. Kellenberger, 24, of Pekin, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. A meth possession charge was dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tommy L. Jumper
Tommy L. Jumper, 59, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William R. Carter
William R. Carter, 23, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexual assault, attempted residential arson and unlawful restraint.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Andrew L. Stanley
Andrew L. Stanley, 39, of Bloomington, was sentenced to four years on probation for one count of arson. He pleaded guilty to setting his home on fire while a woman and a teenage girl were inside. One count of aggravated arson was dismissed in a plea agreement.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Amari M. McNabb
Amari M. McNabb, 23, of Country Club Hills, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder and mob action for his involvement in the 2019 fatal shooting of Juan Nash, 25, in Bloomington. He was found guilty in a jury trial of those charges, but the jury found him not guilty of discharge of a firearm.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
David S. Fry
David S. Fry, 70, of Normal, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Logan T. Kendricks
Logan T. Kendricks, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Davis W. Hopkins
Davis W. Hopkins, 25, of Chenoa, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aaron Parlier
Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was sentenced Jan. 14 to 450 years in prison after he was found guilty in a bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography production.
Rochelle A. McCray
Rochelle A. McCray, 37, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tony Robinson
Tony Robinson, 38, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jordan P. Gillespie
Jordan P. Gillespie, 27, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for residential burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aaron J. Zielinski
Aaron J. Zielinski, 28, of Plainfield, was sentenced to four years on probation for unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A charge of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver was dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dontae D. Gilbert
Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Albert F. Matheny
Albert F. Matheny, 35, of Bloomington, was sentenced Jan. 10 to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Stefan A. Mangina
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerail M. Myrick
Jerail M. Myrick, 26, of Springfield, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cedric J. Haynes
Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael J. Owen
Michael J. Owen, 30, of Stanford, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Rebecca L. Gormley
Rebecca L. Gormley, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Penny S. Self
Penny S. Self, 59, of Ashland, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathan Wiley
Jonathan Wiley, 30, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
Jason S. Russell
Jason S. Russell, 22, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
