Child porn, sexual abuse charges filed against Louisiana man in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Louisiana man remains jailed in McLean County on child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor charges.

Mark A. Thrower

Mark A. Thrower, 40, of Vinton, Louisiana, is charged with: 

  • Eight counts child pornography (Class X felonies)
  • Two counts aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor (Class 2 felonies)
  • Two counts grooming (Class 4 felonies)
  • Indecent solicitation of a child (Class 3 felony)
  • Traveling to meet a minor (Class 3 felony)

Court documents said the offenses occurred between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29.

A judge ordered Thrower to have no contact with any minor. He remains jailed in lieu of posting $100,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

