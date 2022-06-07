Child killed in I-55 crash identified

SHIRLEY — An Earlville child who died after a
five-vehicle crash south of Shirley on Friday has been named by the Peoria County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Jamie Harwood said Mia Ross, 8, was pronounced brain dead at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday despite "aggressive care and resuscitative efforts."
Ross was reportedly ejected from the car she was riding in after the crash, which was 3 miles south of Shirley on southbound Interstate 55, Harwood said.
She later was flown from the scene to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, in critical condition.
The cause of death for Ross is due to multiple blunt force head and chest injuries, the coroner's office said. It is unknown if she was restrained in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
Harwood said Ross is the second person who died as a result of the crash, following
Kimberly J. Grey, 65, of Earlville, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Illinois State Police said in their initial report of the incident that one person was transported from the scene by medical helicopter and pronounced dead at the hospital that day, but would not clarify on Tuesday if the victim was Ross.
A previous press statement from the McLean County Coroner's Office said Grey died from head injuries while driving a sport utility vehicle that was hit by a semitrailer truck and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Toxicology reports are pending.
ISP continues to investigate the crash that also sent three people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information was immediately available at this time.
