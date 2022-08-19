Chicago woman held on battery of Normal police officer

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago woman has been charged in McLean County court with aggravated battery after prosecutors say she punched a Normal police officer.

Aaliyah J. Gray, 22, is said to have hit the officer in the chest on Friday. She appeared in bond court also on Friday and faces charges of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor. All the charges stem from the same incident. 

Bond for Gray was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, meaning she does not have to post any amount to be released. Her next court appearance is Sept. 16 for arraignment. 

