Chicago man stole catalytic converters, fled from Bloomington police, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Chicago man remains jailed in McLean County on charges of possessing stolen car parts and fleeing police.

Frankie L. Hutchinson, 21, is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts, two counts of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts, two counts of aggravated fleeing a peace officer and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Frankie L. Hutchinson

A witness in the 1200 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington heard a circular saw outside around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and located two people near a neighbor’s vehicle. The suspects left the scene in a white vehicle, prosecutors said.

The neighbor’s vehicle was reported to be missing its catalytic converter. A second vehicle in the area also had its catalytic converted cut off, court documents show.

A residence surveillance camera captured a man approaching the vehicle and crawling underneath the car, prosecutors said.

Hutchinson fled the area, traveling north on Main Street, and ran three red lights as a Bloomington police officer attempted to pull him over, prosecutors said.

The police officer stopped his pursuit of the vehicle and alerted other officers of the fleeing car. Authorities said Hutchinson fled from another police vehicle and ran two additional red lights as he turned onto Interstate 55 northbound, where he exceeded 100 mph.

State police: Naperville man dead in Thursday I-55 crash in Bloomington

Hutchinson was eventually stopped and detained in Livingston County with two juveniles.

Police located four catalytic converters and a battery-operated saw in the vehicle.

Hutchinson remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

