BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for armed robbery at a Bloomington business.

Terrance T. Jones received his sentence Thursday before Judge Jason Chambers in an hour-long hearing in which the victim named in the armed robbery testified and security camera footage was shown.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Jones and Antoine Williams, 30, were charged with armed robbery after Bloomington police responded on May 18, 2022, to McLean County Exchange, 2016 Ireland Grove Road in Bloomington.

Williams pleaded guilty in April to one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 30 years in the Department of Corrections and three years of mandatory supervised release, with credit for 290 days served.

The shop's owner, Michael Moss, 64, testified Thursday, sharing his account of the incident, during which he was battered by the two men and had numerous items robbed from his business.

Assistant's State Attorney Kirk Schoenbein presented three videos from the security cameras at McLean County Exchange that showed Jones observing the cases in the business before pointing a firearm at Moss, who then grabbed Jones' gun and began to fight with him.

Two gunshots were fired and struck the ceiling during the altercation. The video showed Jones hit Moss over the head with his firearm before Williams entered the business and the pair began beating Moss on his head and all over his body.

Moss said after being beaten, he was dragged into a backroom where he later regained consciousness and was able to press a sound alarm for Bloomington police to respond.

Moss said he suffered a skull fracture and bruising all throughout his body and spent six days at a local hospital because of a concussion.

A third gunshot was fired in the backroom at Moss, but the firearm jammed and caused the bullet to fall out of the barrel, Moss said.

"If I (didn't) fight back ... he would've killed me," Moss said.

Schoenbein said this incident is above the average armed robbery and is Jones' fifth felony sentence with a previous conviction to the Department of Corrections in 2014 for felony possession of a firearm. Jones was released on parole later that year and discharged in 2016.

"What I'm arguing is under the history and character of this defendant, where the trajectory is that we haven't even seen the worst yet," Schoenbein said. "In other words, the worst came just now."

Defense attorney Terry Dodds said more consideration should be taken by the court for Jones' sentence because he had already pleaded guilty in April to the one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony. The remaining charges were dismissed.

"There are many defendants that come through these doors who don't do what he did," Dodds said. "I do think a lot of consideration should given by the court to Mr. Jones' guilty plea."

Jones apologized in court and said that the gun shouldn't have gone off.

"Judge, I'm gonna say I'm sorry for showing my face in this courtroom, and to my momma, I'm sorry, too, with everything going on," Jones said.

Jones was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections, with credit for 369 days served. He is required to serve 85% of the sentence.

He was also ordered to serve two years of mandatory supervised release and pay all the necessary fines and costs as well as restitution to Moss' medical expenses.

Chambers said the risk to the community outweighs the impact Jones' sentence has on himself and his family.

"It has an impact on the community and I do think that the sentence is necessary to deter others from committing the same crime," Chambers said.

