BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man was sentenced in McLean County this week after pleading guilty to a stolen vehicle charge.
Pierre A. Doyle, 34, was charged in July with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
According to online court records, he pleaded guilty to that charge Thursday and was sentenced to five and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for 335 days already served. He was also sentenced to one year of mandatory supervised release.