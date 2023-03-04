BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man being jailed in the McLean County Detention Facility is charged again with battering a correctional officer.

Arrest affidavits state that Allen L. Douglas, 35, has been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. The documents state on Friday, he hit a correctional officer in the face and then charged the officer.

Records also said two inmates helped pull Douglas off of the officer.

In a Saturday bond court hearing, a judge set Douglas' bond at $10,000, with 10% to apply for release. His arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 5.

Douglas is being held on several other felony battery charges, per court records. He was initially charged in November with aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Court records state Douglas is due to appear at 1:30 p.m. March 27 for a hearing to review his fitness for trial in the November battery case.

