Chicago man in custody after shots fired near ISU campus

NORMAL — A Chicago man is in McLean County custody in connection to a shooting reported early Wednesday morning near the Illinois State University campus.

Normal police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a report of shots fired at 12:28 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed a white SUV — which police later learned had been reported stolen in Chicago — fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, and officers pursued the vehicle toward South University Street, police said.

A short foot pursuit ensued with two suspects who were eventually taken into custody. One of the suspects was interviewed at the Normal Police Department and later released pending further investigation, police said.

The other suspect is identified by police as Malik Alexander-Romello Wilson, 23, of Chicago.

Police are preliminarily charging him with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated robbery and criminal trespass to a vehicle. Those charges are pending review by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.

No injuries were reported in the shooting. Police located shell casings near an alleyway at 300 N. Main St., Normal.

Police said the vehicle was reportedly hijacked Sunday in Chicago.

A loaded handgun and gun magazine were retrieved from the vehicle, police said.

ISU police responded to the call to assist Normal police because the vehicle traveled onto campus, ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said.

Bloomington police and McLean County Sheriff's Office police also responded to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NPD at 309-454-9535, as the investigation is ongoing.

This was at least the 21st shooting reported in Bloomington-Normal this year, of which four occurred in Normal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.