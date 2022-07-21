Chicago man gets 60 days in jail for possessing stolen car parts in Central Illinois

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 60 days in jail this month for the illegal possession of stolen vehicle parts.

Frankie L. Hutchinson

Frankie L. Hutchinson, 22, of Chicago, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, plus 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty July 2022 to illegal possession of stolen vehicle parts. He was previously charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts, two counts of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts, two counts of aggravated fleeing a peace officer and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Two other charges of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts, both Class 2 felonies, were dropped, as well as two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated fleeing a peace officer and two counts of criminal damage to property, also Class 4 felonies.

Hutchinson was also ordered to 30 months of probation, per court records.

The Pantagraph reported that witnesses heard a circular saw being used near a neighbor's vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the 1200 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington. Two cars in the area reportedly had their catalytic converters cut off, records stated. 

Prosecutors said the suspects were seen leaving in a white vehicle, and security camera footage recorded a man crawling underneath a car. An assistant state's attorney said Hutchinson fled the area, and Bloomington police attempted to stop him.

Authorities said in March that the Chicago man fled from police, ran several red lights and exceeded 100 mph while driving on Interstate 55.

Hutchinson was later stopped and arrested in Livingston County with two minors. Police said they found four catalytic converters and a battery-operated saw in the vehicle.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

