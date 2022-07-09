 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago man charged with possessing stolen vehicle in McLean County

  • 0
Pierre A. Doyle

Doyle

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is charged in McLean County court with having possessed a stolen vehicle.

Pierre A. Doyle, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony. The charging documents did not specify what type of vehicle was allegedly stolen. 

Bond for Doyle was set at $30,000, meaning he would need to post $3,000 for release. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy