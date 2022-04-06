 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago man charged with fentanyl, heroin deliveries in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is accused of drug deliveries in McLean County.

Lorenzo Sims, 30, is charged with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felonies).

Lorenzo Sims

Lorenzo Sims

He is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of heroin three times and less than 1 gram of fentanyl two times between July 24, 2020, and Aug. 26, 2020.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in June 2021 with a bond set at $100,000 with 10% to apply.

The warrant was returned Monday. A judge ordered his bond to remain as set in the warrant Tuesday, meaning Sims would need to post $10,035 to be released from custody.

Sims is due in court April 22 for an arraignment.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

