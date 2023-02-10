LEXINGTON — A Chicago man is facing felony charges for a third driving under the influence offense after state troopers pulled him over Wednesday on Interstate 55 in McLean County.

Edward R. Jones, 41, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman, who found probable cause to detain him.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Messman told the court that at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police officers using radar detection observed Jones traveling at 112 mph on I-55 near Lexington. After pulling him over, the prosecutor said, troopers smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Jones and observed him struggling to keep his balance after exiting the vehicle. Troopers also found an open alcohol container in the car, Messman said.

He said Jones refused to cooperate with officers' field sobriety tests and with a court-authorized warrant to sample his blood and breath.

Jones is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony. The higher charge was filed because Jones had two prior DUI convictions; charging records listed one 2007 case in Will County and another 2019 case in Cook County.

The Chicago man is also charged with a Class 2 felony of driving under the influence of alcohol without a valid driver’s license, and two counts of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. He was also cited for several traffic violations.

Workman set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release, meaning Jones would have to pay $5,035 to be released. He scheduled Jones’ arraignment hearing for 9 a.m. Feb 24.

