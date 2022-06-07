Chicago man charged with Bloomington armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is in McLean County custody on robbery and firearm charges linked to an armed robbery last month at a Bloomington business.

Terrance T. Jones, 34, is charged with armed robbery (Class X felony), aggravated battery causing great bodily harm (Class 3 felony), and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 and 3 felonies).

Bloomington police responded about 2:40 p.m. May 19 to McLean County Exchange, 2016 Ireland Grove Road, when the shop’s owner, Michael Moss, pressed a sound alarm after two men battered him and robbed the business of cash and numerous items.

A second suspect, who police described to be a Black or Hispanic male in his 20s, has not been arrested.

Jones is accused of pointing a firearm at the business owner, who then grabbed Jones’ gun and began to fight with him. Two gunshots were fired and struck a ceiling during the altercation, Moss previously told The Pantagraph.

A third gunshot was fired in a backroom at Moss, but the firearm jammed and a bullet trickled out of the barrel, Moss said.

Moss, 63, suffered a concussion and bruises, and he received stitches to his face during a four-day stay at a hospital.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued June 3 and it was returned Monday.

Jones was jailed in lieu of posting $75,035. He was ordered to have no contact with Moss and McLean County Exchange.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 1.

