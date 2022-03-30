Chicago man broke woman's ankle in Normal; charged with aggravated battery

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is in McLean County custody on battery charges stemming from 2020.

Joshway C. Boens, 41, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony.

Court documents show Boens “grabbed, struck, kicked, and stomped,” a woman identified as a household or family member on April 3, 2020, in Normal.

Boens fractured the woman’s ankle by stomping on it, court documents said.

1 arrested in Tuesday night shooting in Bloomington

A warrant for Boens’ arrest was issued in July 2020 with a bond set at $50,000, with 10% to apply. The warrant was returned Tuesday.

A judge reduced his bond Wednesday to $20,000 at 10%, meaning he would need to pay $2,035 to be released from jail.

Boens was ordered to have no contact with the victim, a second person who shares the last name of the named victim, and a Normal address.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 15.

