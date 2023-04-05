BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is facing residential burglary and trespass charges in McLean County.

Darius A. Johnson, 34, is charged with one count of residential burglary, two counts of criminal trespass to a residence, two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of obstructing an officer.

In a probable cause statement, Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said a Bloomington resident told police his 9-year-old daughter woke up to find a man standing over her bed early Monday. Police later identified the man as Johnson by his clothing.

Fredrick said Bloomington officers stopped Johnson as he appeared to be taking the clothing to a trash container.

Johnson was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and was ordered not to have contact with three Bloomington residents and an apartment complex on Valley View Circle.

An arraignment was scheduled for April 21.

