BLOOMINGTON — A Chenoa man pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.

Curtis K. Cleary, 40, was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections beginning Thursday.

Prosecutors said that, between January and February 2021, while Cleary was serving a 30-month probation for an unrelated offense, he removed a ceiling tile from a bathroom predominantly used by minors and placed a phone there. The phone's camera had been recording for some time, according to the prosecution.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 21, 2021, one of the minors who used that bathroom heard an alarm coming from the ceiling.

Cleary ran to the bathroom, removed the phone, smashed it on the sink, stomped on it and threw it in the trash, prosecutors said.

When questioned by police, Cleary said the phone was his and he "knew it looked bad."

State's Attorney Mary Lawson said no data could be retrieved from the phone itself due to the extensive damage.

Lawson said the victims in the case found a sentence of probation to be unacceptable, but agreed to the six-year sentence.

Judge J. Jason Chambers, upon reviewing the evidence, said he was hesitant to accept the plea.

Chambers ultimately did accept the plea, citing the potential for traumatizing the victims with a jury trial.

Chambers sentenced Cleary to six years in prison to be followed by mandatory supervised release for a term of three years to natural life.

Cleary must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris