Chenoa man indicted on 50 counts of child porn

BLOOMINGTON – A Chenoa man is in custody on child pornography charges.

Chester B. McKee, 71, is charged with 50 counts of child pornography. Each charge is a class 2 felony.

Court documents show he possessed 50 depictions of child pornography Sept. 3, 2019.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 23 with a bond at $1 million at 10% to apply. His bond remained as set in a custody hearing Monday.

McKee remains jailed in lieu of posting $100,035.

He also was ordered to have no contact with children.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Chester B. McKee

Chester B. McKee, 71, of Chenoa, is charged with 50 counts of child pornography.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

