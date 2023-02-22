BLOOMINGTON — A Chenoa man has been indicted on several charges of selling controlled substances.

Rashed S. Adams, 30, is charged with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing cocaine and one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Adams sold controlled substance to Illinois State Police Task Force Six, with sales of 1-15 grams of cocaine on Dec. 8 and Dec. 20; 15-100 grams of cocaine on Dec. 20, Dec. 27 and Jan. 5; and less than 5 grams of meth on Jan. 19.

A warrant was issued for Adams's arrest on Jan. 24. He was taken into custody on Feb. 1 by police in Glendale, Arizona, according to court documents.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office transported Adams to McLean County.

According to the public defender's office and court documents, Adams refused to complete an affidavit of assets and liabilities.

Judge Scott Black said because of this, he would deny Adams access to a public defender.

Black set Adams' bond at $500,000 with 10% to apply, which means he would have to pay $50,035 to be released from the McLean County Jail.

A source of bail motion was filed with the court requiring Adams to file a written notice before posting bond that shows "any funds posted have been lawfully obtained and are not funds or money constituting the fruits of criminal or unlawful conduct."

An arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 10.

