Chenoa man delivered ounce of meth, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Chenoa man remains jailed on a drug charge.

Davis W. Hopkins, 25, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class X felony.

A prosecutor said in court that Hopkins delivered about an ounce, or about 29 grams, of a substance containing methamphetamine to an Illinois State Police task force on Tuesday in exchange for $600.

Hopkins was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

COVID-19 spreading rapidly in Illinois prisons

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

