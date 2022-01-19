Chenoa man delivered ounce of meth, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Chenoa man remains jailed on a
drug charge.
Davis W. Hopkins, 25, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
A prosecutor said in court that Hopkins delivered about an ounce, or about 29 grams, of a substance containing methamphetamine to an Illinois State Police task force on Tuesday in exchange for $600.
Hopkins was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Rochelle A. McCray
Rochelle A. McCray, 37, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tony Robinson
Tony Robinson, 38, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jordan P. Gillespie
Jordan P. Gillespie, 27, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for residential burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aaron J. Zielinski
Aaron J. Zielinski, 28, of Plainfield, was sentenced to four years on probation for unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A charge of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver was dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dontae D. Gilbert
Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Stefan A. Mangina
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerail M. Myrick
Jerail M. Myrick, 26, of Springfield, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cedric J. Haynes
Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael J. Owen
Michael J. Owen, 30, of Stanford, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Rebecca L. Gormley
Rebecca L. Gormley, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Penny S. Self
Penny S. Self, 59, of Ashland, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathan Wiley
Jonathan Wiley, 30, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
Jason S. Russell
Jason S. Russell, 22, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
