Chenoa man charged for March burglary at post office

BLOOMINGTON — A Chenoa man is accused of breaking into a U.S. Postal Service office in Chenoa in March.

Tyler S. Burns, 31, is charged with burglary, two counts of theft and two counts of criminal damage to government property.

Tyler S. Burns

Court documents say Burns damaged a window and a computer hard drive at the U.S. Postal Service office at 213 W. Owsley in Chenoa.

He also is accused of stealing a computer hard drive, which has a value in excess of $500, court documents show.

A warrant for Burns’ arrest was issued Wednesday and returned Thursday.

Normal man charged with meth delivery

Burns remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

