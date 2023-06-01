BLOOMINGTON — A 26-year-old Bloomington man has been formally charged with three counts of murder in the 2021 death of a 30-year-old man in Bloomington.

On Thursday, detectives from the Bloomington Police Department traveled to the Illinois Department of Corrections in Jacksonville to serve multiple McLean County arrest warrants to Osman "Gudda" McLaurin Jr., according to a Thursday news release from BPD.

The release said McLaurin was charged with two counts of murder with the intent to kill or injure; one count of murder with the strong probability to kill or injure; and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony).

McLaurin is already incarcerated on an unrelated McLean County conviction from 2020 in which he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony). For that case, he was sentenced on May 6, 2022, to seven years in IDOC.

McLaurin's new charges stem from his role in the Nov. 4, 2021, murder of Geoffrey Rowry at 808 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said in the news release that investigators had been working "relentlessly" on the case for two years to bring about an arrest.

"Bringing justice to the victim and the victim's family remains our highest priority," Simington added.

McLaurin's bond was set at $4 million with 10% to apply.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or at kraisbeck@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "BPDTIPS" to 847411.

