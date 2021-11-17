Charges filed against man who police say assaulted Reggie Redbird, students

BLOOMINGTON — Assault and battery charges are pending for a Peoria Heights man accused of throwing candy at three Illinois State University students.

Joel A. Perez, 31, is charged with aggravated battery, battery and three counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said he approached three ISU students — one who was dressed as ISU mascot Reggie Redbird — while the students were creating a film, and threw a clothing patch at them and said, “F--- birds.”

Perez threatened to shoot the three students, reached in a bag he was carrying, then pulled out a bag of candy and threw it at them, prosecutors said.

Perez remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035. He was ordered to have no contact with ISU property.

He also remains jailed on aggravated assault charges for brandishing a fake gun at a Bloomington restaurant, and on a charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

A booking photo remains unavailable.

