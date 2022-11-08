 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Channahon man accused of having contraband in McLean County jail

BLOOMINGTON — A Channahon man remains in McLean County custody after contraband charges.

Thade A. Gleason, 47, is charged with possessing a contraband in a penal institution, as prosecutors accuse him of having a 7-inch piece of broken metal “to be used as a cutting tool or shiv” while he was in the McLean County jail.

He was held in lieu of posting $5,035, with three other pending McLean County cases. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14 and an arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 29.