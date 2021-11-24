Champaign men sold cocaine in Bloomington, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – Two Champaign residents are in McLean County custody on drug charges.

Charman L. Miles, 44, and Feriand Johnson, 53, are each charged with unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Miles is also charged with reckless driving and unsafe backing on a roadway.

Prosecutors said the two men sold about 3.5 grams of cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Tuesday.

Miles was driving a vehicle with Johnson as a passenger when Bloomington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop following the drug transaction, prosecutors said.

Miles “rammed” a police squad car when he tried to flee the traffic stop, but the two men were eventually arrested Tuesday, according to a probable cause statement.

Police searched the vehicle and seized about 12 grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials and about $1,500, prosecutors said.

Miles and Johnson each remain jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for Dec. 10.

