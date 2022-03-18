 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champaign man hit Bloomington officer, police say

BLOOMINGTON — An arraignment hearing is scheduled on April 8 for a Champaign man who authorities said hit a Bloomington police officer. 

Andre D. Seals, 37, is charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

Andre D. Seals

He is accused of striking a Bloomington police officer Friday in an “insulting or provoking nature,” court documents said.

Seals also was ordered to have no contact with a downtown Bloomington bar.

He was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond on Friday.

