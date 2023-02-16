EUREKA — A discharge hearing will continue next month in the case against the 13-year-old Goodfield boy charged with murder in a 2019 fire that killed five.

The boy, who was 9 at the time of the fatal fire, is charged with murder and arson in the April 6, 2019, fire at a mobile home at Timberline Trailer Court in Goodfield.

Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, 2; Damien Wall, 2; and Ariel Wall, 1, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy and his mother, Katrina Alwood, survived. The boy was charged six months after the fatal fire.

Terry Brown, a fire causation expert, testified Thursday that the fire’s cause was undetermined and he classified it as undetermined, saying he couldn’t rule out that it was accidental.

Brown was hired as an outside fire investigator, but he never saw the scene of the fire because it had been destroyed before he became involved with the case.

He said the best way to investigate a fire is in-person and hands-on, but in this case, he relied on photos taken by crime scene technicians at the trailer. Brown noted methods, including arc mapping, measuring char depth and using a grid system to analyze evidence, that he would have used but that were not performed in this investigation.

He testified as part of a series of discharge hearings, which are held to determine if the evidence against a defendant who is unfit to stand trial is sufficient to establish guilt. The boy was found unfit to stand trial earlier in his case after mental health evaluations.

The state’s side has rested its case, but the boy’s defense attorney, Peter Dluski, said he has three additional witnesses for the court to hear. They were not present Thursday.

After two hours of testimony from Brown and learning that the other witnesses would not take the stand Thursday, Judge Charles Feeney set the next discharge hearing for March 16.

Feeney said he was frustrated that the witnesses were not present and wanted the nearly 4-year-old case to reach a conclusion, having been “drawn out to a degree that is reaching absurdity.”