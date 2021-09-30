Carlock man sentenced to 4 years for role in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge Thursday sentenced a Carlock man to four years in prison for a firearm offense stemming from a July 2020 shooting in Bloomington.

The judge, however, recommended to the Illinois Department of Corrections that 19-year-old Camareon E. Anderson be admitted to the Illinois Impact Incarceration program.

Impact incarceration, also known as boot camp, is a sentencing alternative for offenders between the ages of 17 and 35 who have not been convicted of specific violent crimes or have not served more than one prison sentence.

Anderson pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm which resulted in a gunshot wound to a Bloomington man’s foot.

Bloomington police responded at about 11:30 p.m. July 28, 2020, to the 100 block of Valley View Circle for a report of gunshots. Police also responded to a local hospital that night for a report of a person with a gunshot wound to their right foot.

A prosecutor said Thursday that video footage captured Anderson reaching for his waistband, raising his hands in a shooting position and shooting in the direction of the victim. Return gunfire was heard on video and muzzle flashes could be seen, the prosecutor said.

Anderson was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, but the case was transferred to adult felony court. He was arrested three days after the shooting in the same area of the incident.

Charges of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed in a plea agreement.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough said the state’s attorney’s office recommended a 10-year prison sentence.

Defense lawyer Charles Schierer asked the judge to issue a sentence of probation. Schierer pointed to mitigating factors such as Anderson’s age, that he completed his high school degree while incarcerated, and his aspirations for further education and employment.

Judge Casey Costigan said he considered those factors, but he also mentioned the aggravating factors.

“It’s not only causing and threatening serious harm to the individuals that were involved in the shooting, it causes and threatens serious harm to the entire community when we have these type of incidents,” Costigan said.

The judge rejected Schierer’s recommendation for probation largely because “shooting somebody – that is just inconsistent with the ends of justice to go ahead and say probation or conditional discharge would be appropriate.”

In his statement of allocution, Anderson spoke for about five minutes reflecting on his 426 days spent in the McLean County jail and also sharing his future goals, which included “to influence young at-risk teens that are on the verge of being in a situation like mine before it happens.”

“What some don’t realize is once you’re locked away, locked up doing time, the world does not stop spinning,” Anderson said. “You miss a lot.”

