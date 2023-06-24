BLOOMINGTON — A Carbondale man is accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Darryl R. Vinson, 60, is charged with violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act, a Class 2 felony.

According to court documents, Vinson was convicted in 1985 of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Jackson County and failed to report his residence in person to the Bloomington Police Department between April 23 and June 21.

Vinson's bond was set at $30,000 with 10% to apply for release.

He is also required to report to the Bloomington Police Department upon release to provide and update all information required by the sex offender registration act.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 14.

