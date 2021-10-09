California man had 86 pounds of pot in McLean County, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A traffic stop near Interstate 55 in McLean County Thursday has led to cannabis trafficking charges for a California man.

Prosecutors said Martin Bonilla-Hernandez, 57, of Red Bluff was in possession of about 86 pounds of cannabis. The marijuana was packaged in individual pounds, prosecutors said.

Bonilla-Hernandez told police he grew the cannabis in California and that he was on his way to Ohio where he planned to sell it, prosecutors said.

He is charged with one count each of cannabis trafficking of more than 2,500 grams and unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver. Each charge is a class X felony.

Prosecutors said the estimated street value of the 86 pounds of cannabis is between $170,000 and $430,000 “depending on the quality of the cannabis.”

Bonilla-Hernandez was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.

