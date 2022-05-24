Business owner offers $1,000 reward for arrest in Bloomington robbery, shooting

BLOOMINGTON — A pawn shop owner is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two men suspected in a robbery and shooting at his business last week in Bloomington.

The 63-year-old owner of McLean County Exchange, 2016 Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington, spoke to The Pantagraph on the condition of anonymity because of the fear for his safety.

He said he pressed a sound alarm to call police about 2:40 p.m. May 19 after the two men fled the business with cash and numerous items following a violent altercation.

The pawn shop owner described the situation that started with just one of the two suspects entering the business at first. The man, who wore a yellow “traffic style” vest and a facemask, walked around the shop for a moment, then walked to the front desk and placed a chain on the showcase and indicated he wanted to sell it, the owner said.

“I turned around to get something (from behind the counter) and then he puts a gun to my head,” the pawn shop owner said. “I grabbed the gun and we’re wrestling around. The gun went off once here and then it went off again over here (in the ceiling).”

The man carried an Uzi handgun with a lime green silencer, and his fingers were wrapped in black tape, said the business owner, who has a large black eye, bruises on his head and scrapes on his arms.

A second suspect, who wore a “blue vest with white lines,” then entered the shop, he said, and the two men grabbed the owner and threw him in a backroom.

“They’re beating me up, holding me down and then the one guy says, ‘Kill him. Just shoot him,’ so the one guy went to shoot me and the gun jammed,” the owner said.

A bullet, later recovered by police, fell out of the gun when it jammed.

One of the men struck the owner in the head with the gun and they left the shop.

“They thought they killed me because I was in the back bleeding and there was a ton of blood back there,” the owner said.

The suspects left in a dark gray 2013 to 2018 Cadillac ATS, which is a four-door sedan and is “not a common vehicle,” police said. The car’s windows and sunroof are heavily tinted with chrome trim and its wheels’ rims are silver. Its license plates also were removed.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he received stitches and spent about four days recovering from a concussion.

The owner said one suspect grabbed a golf club for sale at the shop and broke a glass case holding jewelry.

The suspects also stole the pawn shop owner’s wallet, he said.

The suspects are described as two males who appear to be Black or Hispanic and in their 20s, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington police Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.